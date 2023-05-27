***UPDATE***
The victim struck on U.S. 431 Saturday evening has died at a local hospital, according to Albertville Assistant Police Chief John Amos.
The victim's identity will not be released until family members are informed, Amos said. No other details will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation of the accident.
The northbound lanes of U.S. 431 will remain closed and are expected to be cleared/reopened by midnight. Use extreme caution in the area if you must travel that way as officers will be on scene.
Albertville Police are on the scene of a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident Saturday night.
Dispatchers confirm officers are on the scene at Motley Street and U.S. 431 where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
No details about the accident have been released yet, including the name of the victim and the types of vehicle/vehicles involved.
The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to Marshall Medical Center South.
The northbound lanes of U.S. 431 are closed and traffic is being detoured onto frontage roads on either side of the highway.
Please avoid the area while officers continue their investigation. Find an alternate route.
The Reporter will update the story if and when more details are released by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.