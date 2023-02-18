PISGAH — Pisgah outscored Fyffe 6-0 over the first three minutes of overtime to pull away for a 61-56 triumph Tuesday night in the boys Class 2A subregional playoffs at Carey Ellison Gymnasium.
The Red Devils led 15-11, 23-22 and 36-33 at the quarter breaks. Late in the fourth quarter, Pisgah capitalized on an 11-0 run to leap in front 48-45.
Jesse Matthews delivered in the clutch for Fyffe, hitting the game-tying 3-pointer with 22 seconds left.
Luke Gilbert and Legion McCrary both scored five points in overtime for Pisgah. The Eagles sank 5-of-6 free throws in the extra period and 17-of-22 for the game.
Four Red Devils scored in double figures, led by Matthews with 17. Eli Butts tossed in 15, including two 3s in overtime, and Carter Wilborn and Cooper Cox each contributed 10.
Eli Carter added four points for Fyffe, which hit 4-of-6 free throws.
Gilbert’s 18 points topped all scorers. Mason Holcomb had 16 for Pisgah and Jakob Kirby 10.
