The Albertville Aggies continued their winning ways Monday night, rolling past Randolph for 58-35 to stretch their winning streak to three games, evening their record on the season at 3-3.
The Aggies saw just one player break into double figures, Isaac Henderson, who scored a team-high 10, but Albertville got points from all 12 players on the roster in the win.
In addition to Henderson's 10 points, Elijah Moss netted eight in the win, Tillman Plunkett scored seven, and JoJo Prickett chipped in with six.
The key periods for the Aggies came in the second third, Albertville held a narrow 14-12 lead after one, then put the clamps on over the next two periods, holding Randolph to 10 points over that stretch, eventually building the lead up to 23 heading to the fourth quarter.
Albertville will play another game this evening at Madison Academy, with tip-off set for 6 p.m.
Geraldine 66, Westbrook 40
Behind big games from Jaxon Colvin and Connor Johnson, host Geraldine rolled past Westbrook Christian on the first day of the Liberty Bank Shootout.
Johnson knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 24 points for the Bulldogs, while Colvin hit a pair of triples his way to 20 points, going 4 of 4 at the foul line. Colton Lusher added eight in the win for Geraldine as well.
After an action-packed opening period that saw Geraldine take a 20-16 lead, the Bulldogs defense stepped up in the second, holding Westbrook to six points in the second period, stretching the lead to 36-22 at the half, then putting the game on ice with a 15-7 edge in the fourth quarter.
Geraldine will be in action tonight at the Liberty Bank Shootout when they take on Douglas in a game slated to start at 7:30 p.m.
Sardis 66, Cedar Bluff 46
Sardis used a dominant effort in the first quarter to build an early lead on Cedar Bluff, rolling the rest of the way to a 20-point win in early-season action.
The Lions put the clamps on Cedar Bluff from the opening tip, holding the hosts to just two points in the opening frame and a 15-2 lead.
The hosts trimmed the lead down to 11 heading into halftime, but the Lions controlled the second half, outscoring Cedar Bluff 37-28 to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Jamarius Anderson and Eli Ford each netted a game-high 12 points to lead Sardis, while Carson Gillilan and Eli Morton each added nine points in the win.
Sardis is back in action tonight when they face Pratville Christian in a game at the Supreme Courts Thanksgiving Tournament.
Final Scores (Stats Not Available)
Guntersville 69, Southeastern 40 (Monday)
Guntersville 59, Decatur 55 (Saturday)
Cherokee County 86, Fyffe 71 (Monday)
Boaz 66, Sand Rock 49 (Monday)
Skyline 52, Asbury 38 (Monday)
