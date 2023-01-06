An ATV accident took the life of John Luke Carver in 2020. Since then, the Carver family has be-come advocates for homeless ministries in Honduras, creating the John Luke Carver Homes of Hope.
Today, 64 homes have been built in John Luke’s memory with a waiting list of more than 200 interested in a home.
“Each family that receives a home is told about John Luke and most importantly, they are told how these homes are temporary, but through our relationship with Christ we can hae an eter-nal forever home in heaven where John Luke lives today,” said Johnna Carver, John Luke’s mother.
“We want to honor the legacy of our beautiful boy while giving all the praise and glory to our savior, Jesus Christ.”
John Luke died in March 2020 following an ATV accident on the family’s land near Sardis when he was 6 years old.
His dad, Ben, was a paramedic who attempted life saving measures on the child before a med-ical helicopter took him to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
“Over the next four days, the doctors prepared us for what was to come,” Johnna said. “He wasn’t going to be coming home with us. After much prayer, we made the decision to donate his organs and he was able to save a little boy in Texas with his liver and two adults in the Birmingham area received his kidneys.
“I am in contact with the mother of the little boy.”
His memory
She said once the family returned home, they knew they wanted to do something to further John Luke’s memory. They partnered with Midst Ministries and established John Luke Carver Homes of Hope.
“We had planned a trip to Honduras the summer of 2020, but Covid-19 hit and right before John Luke’s accident, we called off the trip,” she said. “After the accident, we hadn’t been home too long when we decided we wanted to do something.
“We didn’t want the devil to have any joy over John Luke not being with us anymore.”
Johnna and Ben were put in contact with Kim Pate, the founder of Midst Ministries, who assisted them in the journey to begin the home building process.
“She’s the feet on the ground there,” Johnna said.
The family had hopes of building one house initially. Each home at the time cost about $1,900 to build.
Word spread and the family was able to finance a dozen homes quickly.
“The homeless families have to have a deed to the land they are going to build on and so often times they have family willing to give them some land,” she said. “They come to Kim and let her know they are sleeping in the yard.”
Not only does Homes of Hope provide a small home, they also meet the family’s most immediate need, whether it be groceries, medical treatment or something else.
“The family gets to pick where they want the door and window in their home,” Johnna said. “Normally we can build two homes in a day. They aren’t like the homes we have here. They are very basic and standardized.
“People we have built homes for have started coming to church and a lot have come to know Christ. They come and help build other homes for other people.”
The Carver family hopes to make the trip to Honduras this year.
“I’d love to see them in the houses they are getting,” Johnna said. “They are so appreciative. Our goal is to get down there to see God’s work.”
The Carver family
One year and one day to the day of the anniversary of John Luke’s death Johnna found out she was pregnant with twins.
“We had two more boys, both named after John Luke … John David and Lucas,” Johnna said. “The Lord has blessed us. The twins won’t know John Luke, but we tell them about him all the time. His older brother, Braden, is 14. All the boys are true boys and very active.”
She remembers John Luke as being “wild as a buck.”
“He wasn’t afraid of anything. He enjoyed being outside. He loved playing. He loved dressing up like the Hulk or Spiderman. He had a huge imagination.”
At the time of his death, he was a student at Shepherd’s Place kindergarten and was learning to read, Johnna said.
“He didn’t like school … but was excited to learn to read, although he didn’t like to practice,” she said.
John Luke’s birthday is coming up Jan. 22 and the family wants to continue their work providing homes to those in need in Honduras. Anyone interested in contributing should log onto In the Midst Honduras’ website and click on the JLC Homes of Hope tab. Contributions may be made on a regular basis or on a one-time basis.
Checks may also be mailed to Carlisle Baptist Church, 1150 S. Main St., Boaz, Al. 35957. Please put John Luke Carver Homes of Hope in the memo line.
