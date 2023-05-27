Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent compiled the first-ever annual report for his office this week.
The report provides a summary and statistical analysis of the deaths investigated by the coroner’s office in 2022, Nugent said. The coroner’s office serves a population of 98,228 people with a staff of seven, including six deputies, he said.
“We are compiling this annual report to be informative,” Nugent said.
“Next year, we will be using the data to compare what the trends are, how we are being proactive or reactive to certain trends and prepare ourselves.”
Nugent said the information compiled is also helpful for various non-profit agencies who provide services to county residents. The information is key when showing need for grants and other financial programs, he said.
“Without the data, you can’t prove you have a need,” Nugent said. “Take Mountain Lakes Behavioral Center. They provide services to people who may be fighting addiction. They reach out to our office about overdoses and the number of overdoses. They need that type of information for grant applications.”
Types of deaths
In the annual report, Nugent said his office investigated 170 natural deaths (including cancer, heart disease or diabetes); 58 accidental deaths (such as slip and fall accidents, traffic accidents or accidental poisoning); 19 suicides; six homicides; and five undetermined deaths which will be further investigated by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Of the natural deaths, 58% were caused by cardiac issues.
Half of all accidental deaths were caused by overdoses.
Gunshot wounds accounted for 80% of suicides and 83% of homicides.
Four of five unexplained deaths were linked to sudden unexplained infant deaths, he said.
Standout facts
Nugent said while compiling the report, he was struck by the number of deaths attributed to traffic accidents, and how many drug overdose deaths were reported.
“You hear about traffic fatalities all the time in the news,” Nugent said. “Everyone talks about how awful traffic is on this road, or how people need to be particularly careful driving on that road.
“But it was the number of people dying from drug overdoses that stood out to me. At the end of the report, there is a breakdown of overdoses by quantity of different drugs. Many times, a deceased person has multiple different drugs in their systems. That’s part of the danger of doing drugs … you don’t know what you’re getting when you buy drugs from someone.
“You are not buying Tylenol from the neighborhood drug store – a sealed bottle in a sealed box, all nice and clean.
“Fentanyl is toxic or fatal to humans. Some tox report came back with outrageous amounts of fentanyl in their systems.
“I’ve seen users with meth and up to 10 other drugs in their system at the same time.
“Drug dealers are not timid. They are mixing things together and anyone who does the drugs are pretty much at their mercy as far as what they are really getting.”
Investigating deaths
Many residents don’t realize what the Coroner’s Office is responsible for on a daily basis.
Nugent said the coroner is the “Chief Medicolegal Death Investigator and Clerk for the county,” responsible for holding inquests into deaths in accordance with state law. Deaths that qualify for inquests include accidental, homicide, suicide and infant deaths, deaths of any person under the age of 18, deaths deemed sudden or less than 24 hours from symptom onset, and any other death where there is reasonable suspicion of foul play.
The coroner is also responsible for reporting certain deaths to certain agencies, including the Department of Justice, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Violent Death Reporting System and the Sudden Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting system.
“Some of these organizations work to help families who suffer the death of a loved one due to violent means or the fault of another individual,” Nugent said.
Annual report
Nugent said his office will issue another report in about a year, detailing similar information.
“You have to be able to look back and compare,” he said. “You have to know what you are dealing with and how you can try to combat issues you are having in your communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.