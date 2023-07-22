David Boman spent the majority of his career as an educator at Albertville High School until returning to his alma mater, Crossville, in 2021 to serve as assistant principal.
David was an outstanding student at CHS as well as a three-sport star for the Lions. He did an excellent job as an administrator at Crossville, working with principal Jon Peppers.
In June, David received an opportunity to move across Skirum Creek and become assistant principal at Geraldine High School. For sure, he’ll be a great asset to the school and principal Jason Mayfield.
David’s successor at CHS will be Dr. Deidra Tidwell, one of his former principals at Albertville. She’s leaving a position as director of human resources for the Scottsboro City Schools.
I’m excited for Deidra and everyone at Crossville. I believe Deidra is a person who was born to be an educator, and she needs to be in a role where she can positively impact students on a day-to-day basis.
One of Deidra’s favorite sayings is “no one rises to low expectations.” She will have high expectations for herself, the faculty and the students at CHS and will strive to achieve them and help everyone else do the same.
Josh McClendon returns home
I couldn’t remember the last conversation I had with Josh McClendon before we visited during the Sand Mountain Park 7-on-7 Tournament on July 13.
Josh has returned to his alma mater, Albertville, where he’s coaching receivers for new Albertville head football coach Bert Browne. He’ll also serve as an assistant baseball coach for Andrew Kinney.
Josh, a 1997 grad, played baseball for Darrell Cooper. Josh’s performance helped the Aggies win the Marshall County championship in 1997, the first of three consecutive titles for the program.
Other players on the ’97 squad were Keith Smith, Trey Brown, Nick Duckett, Richey Lee, Jonathan Leaf, Andy Cornelius, Matthew Phillips, Justin Chaffin, Daniel Mullinax, Josh Hooper, Tyler Reeves, Jonathan Bright, Sammy Willoughby, Nick Bynum and Clint Smith.
“I used to give Tyler a ride to school when he was a freshman and sophomore,” Josh said of Reeves, who now serves as one of Albertville High’s assistant principals.
Coming home to the heart of Sand Mountain will allow Josh to continue the McClendon family’s wonderful legacy of service to its citizens and students exhibited by his parents, Diane and the late Frankie McClendon.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
