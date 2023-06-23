Our neighbors had a Shetland pony in their backyard at Rabbit Town back in the early 1970s. I was terrified of it. The Collins’ three children, who were much younger than me, by the way, would all load up on the horse’s back and trot around their yard. I watched them from our patio but never once asked if I could join them on their ride. They told me that Flash was gentle and sweet, but I saw the way his big teeth could chomp through a carrot and I had no desire to get close to him. I finally got brave enough one day to stand outside the fence and have my picture taken in front of him. He was smiling…I was scared to death.
When my children were growing up, we had a good-sized pasture behind our house in Albertville. The kids begged and pleaded for a horse and even though I still wasn’t fond of them, I finally relented. Our finances weren’t good enough to purchase such a large animal, so I ran an ad in the local newspaper that we were looking for someone to board their horse with us at no charge.
It didn’t take many days for an elderly lady to respond to my advertisement. I offered the use of our pasture and all the grass her horse could eat…in exchange for my kids getting to experience having another animal to grow up with. They had pigs, goats, chickens, dogs and cats…what was one more I thought. We came to an agreement and within a few hours, the horse trailer was backing up to our gate.
Apache was nineteen years old, swayback and had an awful set of buck teeth. My daughter exclaimed the white stallion was the prettiest horse she’d ever seen! The lady handed me an old saddle and a bag of feed and we never saw her again.
We all grew to love the old horse, even me. I fed him carrots and apples and took hundreds of pictures of my three kiddo’s riding on him around the pasture. I finally overcame my fear and climbed onto his back a few times myself. He was very gentle and seemed very grateful for the attention and love our family gave him.
My husband has always enjoyed horses. When I first met him almost twenty years ago, he actually had over one hundred of them at his farm in the Painter community. They were all well-bred and registered and beautiful to see. He had a palomino stallion named JC Cash that was so impressive people used to stop and try to buy him almost weekly.
For some reason, I was never afraid of him even though he was huge. He always followed me around and seemed as if he was trying to protect me whenever I walked through the pasture looking at all the other horses. I guess he knew I was an idiot for strolling amongst such a large group of animals when I really knew nothing about them.
Even though all the horses were gorgeous, there was one mare I was especially fond of. Around 2009, she had her first foal and I couldn’t wait to see it. I spotted her out behind the barn a few days later, grazing with the baby beside her. My grandson, Dylan, was with me and we parked close to the road and set out across the pasture to get a better look.
He was only three years old but wasn’t scared one bit. He quietly walked right up to that newborn filly and reached out his hand. She smelled his fingertips then stood still while he ran his tiny hand up and down her neck. He looked up at me and said he was naming her Baby Girl. We called her that as long as we owned her.
Dylan never was afraid of any of the horses we owned. He even sat bareback on a big black mare named Foxy when he was just a toddler and posed for a magazine cover. The photograph still hangs in my office.
There have been many famous horses throughout history…Seabiscuit, Secretariat, Trigger. Most of us remember the horse that Matt Dillon rode on Gunsmoke. It was actually the same horse ridden by Ben Cartwright in Bonanza, as well. The two famous western actors shared the big buckskin throughout the length of both shows between 1959 and 1973. When the series was cancelled, Lorne Greene, who played Cartwright in Bonanza, purchased the horse from the Hollywood studio. He didn’t care much for riding himself, so he donated the buckskin to a therapeutic horseback riding center. Buck was able to help children who had physical and mental disabilities and lived to be forty-five years old, which is an unusually long life for a horse.
My husband got rid of most of his horse several years ago…selling a few and giving some away. He still has a few though…a paint stud horse, four mares and three young fillies. My favorite is the youngest I’ve named Lucy Bell. She is colored up pretty loud. We take the young grandboys up there occasionally to see them all. They love them as much as Dylan once did.
While some people are terrified of horses, others see the beauty in them. Horses like Buck who helped disabled children are truly miracles from God, I believe. They say a horse is a mirror to your soul and maybe they are. From Flash and Apache to Baby Girl and JC Cash, I’ve had the privilege of getting acquainted with many horses in my lifetime. Each of these large animals have taught me a few lessons like how to overcome my fears and how to learn to trust. When I look into a horse’s eyes, I see a part of my soul that I didn’t even know was there. And maybe that’s what God intended when he made all the pretty horses in the world.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
