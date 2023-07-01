When I was a little girl, we used to go spend the weekend with my Aunt Bessie over in Georgia every now and then. Daddy’s sister made the best fried potatoes in the world and I loved going there except for one thing. It was very loud there at night and I never got much sleep.
Their little white clapboard house wasn’t on a busy street, so there weren’t many cars whizzing by at night or honking their horns. The thunderous noise that kept me rolling and tumbling into the wee hours of the morning was the sawmill that stayed open all night at their house. It was loud and it was constant…from bedtime till sunrise.
It didn’t make the hum a chainsaw makes cutting up logs. It made a sound like a two-person log-cutting handheld saw being used by couple of healthy lumberjacks. All night long, I could hear the saw being drawn back and forth across the wood in a steady rhythm.
That roof raising, sawing logs noise was actually my Uncle Millard. His snoring reached volume levels that even Momma said she had never heard before. She often asked Aunt Bessie how she slept at night beside him. “Well, a person can get used to anything if they try,” she always said with a smile. I guess that’s why marriages used to last longer than most do now.
My daddy never complained about his brother-in-law’s noisy habit because he knew he snored most nights himself, as well. However, his was usually a low frequency, soft rhythm and like my aunt said, I guess me and Momma had just gotten used to it and it didn’t sound too bad. In fact, I look back now and Daddy’s snoring hummed a lullaby for me throughout my childhood.
To some people, snoring is considered humorous. We’ve all seen Curly saw some big old logs on The Three Stooges and many cartoon characters snore as well. It’s actually very commonplace and considered a first cousin to breathing. Shaquille O’Neal is a famous athlete who snores although he says he doesn’t know if it’s true or not because he’s never heard it himself.
Tom Cruise and his spouse reportedly sleep in separate rooms because the Top Gun star has such a loud snoring problem. President Teddy Roosevelt is known to have snored so loud that other patients at a Washington hospital once had to be taken to another floor during his stay. Thirty percent of the population under 40 snores, while fifty percent over the age of 60 does, according to the National Institute of Health. Most are men, by the way.
My family recently took a vacation to the beach. We had a house full of adults and kids but there was plenty of room for us all. The third floor of the house had two bedrooms, so my daughter and her husband took one, while my youngest son and his wife took the other. All was well and good, even with the four of them sharing a bathroom up there, until about an hour after they all went to bed that first night.
My son-in-law said just as he fell asleep, he thought someone stopped outside the house with a jackhammer and started busting up the concrete drive. My daughter said the window panes rattled and the beastly roar gave her a migraine. My son, Jake, never heard a thing…even though his wife told us the next morning that she seriously thought about covering his face with a bed pillow. Even after ten years of marriage, Jeannie hasn’t gotten used to her husband’s loud snoring. I told her about Aunt Bessie and Uncle Millard…hopefully she will hang in there.
My eight-year-old grandson, Jaxtin, snored louder than any child I’ve ever heard. Whenever he spent the night with me, he sounded like a diesel-powered locomotive rolling into the station. His pediatrician told us that his tonsils and adenoids were enlarged so he had surgery last December and had them removed. He sleeps so quietly now you have to feel under his nose to make sure he’s still breathing during the night.
My husband, Larry, spent many hours picking crops by hand in the fields on their farm while he was growing up. Most nights now he takes two rows at a time in his sleep with a cotton-picking machine that results in double the commotion. I’ve tried ear plugs and rolling him over…he’s a hard worker and keeps going till the wee hours of the morning.
I was surprised one night around midnight to wake up and find him in the recliner in the living room. I shook him awake and asked what was wrong. He told me he couldn’t sleep because I was snoring. What? I was shocked and slightly embarrassed. I went back to bed and tossed and tumbled the rest of the night, afraid to go to sleep and sound off my alarm again.
The following morning, I called my daughter and asked if she had ever heard me snore. She busted out laughing. “Momma, you sound like a philharmonic orchestra sometimes,” she told me. Apparently, I have snored on long car rides and snored on the sofa during boring movies. I have snored when my kids had friends over during their childhood and snored while napping on the beach. I am in the snore club and didn’t even know it.
I told my husband about Aunt Bessie and Uncle Millard…we are going to get used to it for sure and just saw them logs together.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
