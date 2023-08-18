Thirty-five years ago, I put together my first high school football preview for The Reporter.
Football ’88 featured 16 pages and included stories on Albertville, Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Geraldine and Sardis. It was published on Aug. 23. Pictured on the cover were head coaches Dennis Hicks of Albertville, Vance Roberson of Boaz, Roger Hibbs of Crossville, Randall Morton of Douglas, Danny Day of Geraldine and Jerry Smith of Sardis.
For coaches Hicks, Roberson and Morton, it was their first season as head coach at their respective schools.
Coach Roberson’s tenure lasted only a season at BHS, as his team finished 0-10. It was the Pirates’ first 0-10 season since 1957, and thankfully, they haven’t experienced another one since 1988.
Coach Roberson went on to serve as head coach of Austin-Decatur from 1995-2000, winning area championships in 1996, 1998 and 1999. Region play started in the 2000 season.
The Aggies posted a 2-8 record 35 years ago, beating Boaz and Arab. The Backyard Brawl took place in a torrential rainstorm at the old Aggie Stadium. The late John Chumley was determined to get some photos for me, and the camera he used suffered water damage.
Coach Hicks’ staff in 1988 included assistant coaches Darrell Cooper, Frankie McClendon, George Thorne and Paul McAbee. Current Marshall Christian Academy Principal Tracy Cheek was an Aggie senior.
The 1988 campaign proved to be the best in Sardis history, as Coach Smith guided the Lions to a perfect 10-0 regular season and an 11-1 overall record. The 11 wins are a single-season school record.
In the most anticipated game of the ’88 season, Sardis beat Crossville 25-21 in week 10 to clinch the Class 3A, Area 10 championship. I remember the atmosphere was electric at Crossville Memorial Stadium that night, as one of the largest crowds in CHS history packed into the facility.
David Bice and the late, great Ross Brooks — who always made things fun — were Coach Smith’s assistant coaches.
Sardis’ seniors in the fall of ’88 were Tony Knott, Jason Noojin, Randy Hubbard, Nathan Burns, Roger Haygood, Tony Holland, Chip Bearden, Brian Jackson, Scottie Haynie, Wayne Shirley, Jason Gilbreath and Jimmy Allen.
Jason Noojin at quarterback and Scottie Haynie as a lineman earned first team All-State, while Jason Gilbreath at linebacker and junior Wayne Gazaway at running back made honorable mention All-State.
I remember Jason Noojin was a tough, gritty field general who made the Lions go. I enjoyed watching him play.
Injuries crippled Geraldine’s opportunity to succeed in 1988, as the Bulldogs finished 0-10. The Bulldogs haven’t experienced another winless season since.
Over the last 30 years, Geraldine has developed into a consistent state playoff team, earning 22 postseason berths since 1993. The Bulldogs are riding a school-record streak of 16 consecutive appearances.
I hope everyone’s favorite high school football team enjoys a successful 2023 season. Coverage of this year’s games will be included in the Saturday edition of The Reporter beginning with the Aug. 26 paper.
For those subscribers whose paper is delivered by one of our carriers, it means your Saturday paper will arrive in your paper box later than normal.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com or shannon@southerntorch.com.
