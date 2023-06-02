I will never forget my first glimpse of the sunshine state. I was six years old in 1972 when my family took a short trip to Panama City. We made the drive in a green Ford LTD sedan that was as long as a city block. My sister and I shared the big backseat and I asked her over a hundred times, “How much longer till we get there?”
Momma had packed a picnic basket with cold fried chicken, pork n beans and a loaf of bread along with a couple Mason jars of sweet tea. We stopped after a few hours in a little town south of Montgomery and ate our lunch on a concrete table underneath some tall pine trees.
I fell asleep not long after we got back on the road and when we crossed over into Florida my sister nudged me and told me to wake up. I opened my eyes to an ocean of aqua blue water and the sight took my breath away. I hung my head out the window and opened my mouth, tasting the salty air on my tongue. Mother made me sit back down and told me to act like a “young lady”.
When we passed the Miracle Strip Amusement Park, I begged to stop but Daddy said those things cost money and we came to see the ocean which didn’t cost a cent. We drove back along the main road for a while and finally stopped at a small café to eat. We rarely ate out, so I thought we were rich getting to stop at the little roadside diner. We ordered from a small window then took our food to one of the tables lined up along the road.
My dad got a basket filled with fried oysters, shrimp and clams. He loved anything that came from the water. Mother said those things were nasty so she ordered burgers and fries for the rest of us. Daddy passed a couple bites of his seafood combo to me under the table…it was dripping in grease but Lord, it was so good.
With the sun still high in the sky, we decided to find a motel. I don’t recall the one we stayed at…maybe the Sea Foam Court? I do remember it was all on one story and built directly on the beach. Back then the motels stood mere feet away from the ocean and when you stepped out the door your feet were almost instantly on the sand.
Our room was on the corner and had one window, two beds and small bathroom. Momma chose this particular motel because it advertised air conditioning which cost an extra dollar, but Daddy said since we were on vacation, he would pay the extra price.
My sister and I quickly changed, ready to begin our beach adventure. I put on my new red bathing suit and Pam wore a navy and white one-piece swim suit with a frilled skirt for modesty since she was a teenager. Momma unpacked a couple towels and we headed out.
I raced as hard as I could to the edge of the ocean. The warm water gently lapped over my tiny feet and the wet sand squished between my toes. My long, straight hair blew in the breeze and the sun had never looked brighter to me. I picked up seashells, built sandcastles and splashed in the ocean.
I remember looking back at Momma. She was sitting on a towel in the sand, purse in her lap and head tilted upwards towards the sky. She still had on the white and blue knee length dress she had worn all day and not one strand of her hair had moved out of place…she had it stacked high and set with Aqua Net. She was barefoot and I noticed her toes kept curling in circles, letting the sand sift over her feet.
Daddy walked around, but never took off his shoes. He wore polyester pants and a button-down shirt with an old Canon camera hanging around his neck. He snapped a few pictures of the ocean and a couple of me, Momma and Pam posing and squinting at him with goofy smiles on our faces.
When the sun began to drop, we headed back in. The tub didn’t look very clean, so we all just washed off with rags and got ready for bed. The black and white Zenith television was full of static and soon turned off. The only sounds we heard for a while were the waves lapping up on the beach just a few feet from our window.
Before long we heard some late-night travelers checking into the rooms around us. Momma made Daddy get up and move the heavy dresser in front of the door, even though the knob was locked and the chain pulled as well. I slept deeply that night, but Momma later told me she didn’t sleep a wink.
We got up early the next morning, just as the sun began to make its appearance in the horizon. Daddy let me walk out onto the beach one more time and tell it good-bye. I cried and didn’t want to leave, but two days was as long as we could stay gone. We had a gas station to run and there was a garden full of vegetables waiting at home for us to pick and preserve for the winter. I didn’t talk much on the return trip that day…I stayed lost in my memories and made a silent vow to return as quickly and often as possible to my new favorite place in the world.
During my lifetime, I’ve lost count of the times I have gone to the various beaches in Florida from Panama City all the way to Miami. I went several more times with family while growing up and as a teenager I went with friends. As an adult I traveled with co-workers on work conventions and later with my husband on several occasions. I also took my three kids when they were growing up as often as our finances would allow.
The Panama City I knew as a child has long been covered up with high rise condos and massive resorts. The beaches are now packed with tourists and commercial restaurants and attractions line the strip. Cars are bumper to bumper and bright lights and honking horns line every roadway.
But for me, it’s still the most wonderful place to be in the summer. When the world is constantly changing, that beach stays the same. It calms my soul and renews my spirit. When I walk into the ocean with the wind in my hair, the sun on my face and that salty air filling my mouth, I am six years old again…digging my toes in the sand and hanging on tight.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
