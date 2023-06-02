I write about the state of journalism from time to time, at least from my point of view. In surveys about public trust, my profession ranks somewhere between telemarketers and meth dealers.
Much of the anger toward reporters seems to be aimed at the national media. Still, as the political climate has divided the nation, some of that media distrust has trickled down to the local level. If we report a story that puts the president in a bad light, his supporters say we are biased. If we report a story that gives him credit for something positive, his detractors say the same thing. Many Americans prefer only news content that reinforces their beliefs.
As long as anyone can remember, those of us who use notepads, cameras, and microphones have been accused of favoring bad news. Some people are convinced that we wake up each morning hoping a prominent citizen will get arrested, a building will go up in flames, or a car will crash into a building. I’ve worked with hundreds of reporters over the years, and I can assure you that we wish no ill will toward anyone.
Certainly a quiet news day is not to our advantage. If for instance, a local teacher wins a statewide award, we will put it on the news, even though it will attract little attention outside the teacher’s school. On the other hand, if that teacher is charged with a crime, it will likely be our lead story, and will soon be the talk of the town.
Some will then say, “What about the guy who patches potholes? If he committed that same crime, y’all wouldn’t even mention it.” You may be right. Those in positions of responsibility (including journalists) will make the front page if they are arrested. Oh, and believe me, if we fail to report those arrests, we will be “in on the cover-up.”
So, yes, I am often the bearer of bad news. I’m the one who greets you when you arrive home, only to tell you that a beloved person on the local or national level has passed away while you were at work.
I would strongly prefer to tell you that the president, the governor, or Bill Gates had dropped in to present a million dollar check to a deserving organization, but that happens far less often.
So I am not surprised when someone sees me at the store, and tells me, “I used to watch you on the news, but it is just so depressing now.” I can assure you it is no less depressing on my side of the camera.
How then, can we who gather and deliver the news make it more palatable? How can we convince you to endure the daily parade of mugshots and car crashes, in hopes of us providing something sweet to erase the bad taste?
For starters, we must do a better job of finding the good-news stories you tell us you want to see. Then, we must avoid presenting them with a boring sameness that make you click the remote.
But before you condemn the “evil media” for our seemingly-endless negativity, give us some credit for shining light in the dark corners that need exposure. One of my first education stories was at an old school with buckets throughout the building to collect raindrops from a leaky roof.
The principal asked me not to do the story, fearing unfavorable publicity. I said, “How much more harm can I do? Your students are getting soaked!” I convinced her to let me put it on TV, in an effort to shame the local commissioners into funding a new roof. That’s exactly what happened, and a new roof was soon installed. The media sunlight helped the cause.
Good journalism can do the same on a national level. I hope you will support local journalists, and offer constructive opinions as we perform this duty. We may not always report what you want to hear, but as those who have lived in other countries will tell you, our free American form of journalism sure beats the alternative.
David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his new book “Hello Chattanooga” is available on his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.
