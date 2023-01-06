I didn’t get sick very often as a child but I recall once when I was about five or six years old, I came down with something pretty bad. I don’t know what it was … could have been the flu or perhaps just a common cold … but my fever slowly climbed all day. I was coughing horribly and gasping for breath. By nightfall, my temperature was a few digits over 100 degrees according to the little mercury thermometer that my mother instructed me to hold tightly between my lips.
Back in the early 1970s, most families didn’t rush to the emergency room every time a child got sick … especially my parents because we didn’t have any form of health insurance. So, Momma did what she always did in situations like these … she knelt beside my bed and prayed for the good Lord to heal me. The fever continued to climb despite her vigil, so she called for backup.
She reached out to our pastor, Rev. O’Neal Franks. Preachers made house calls back then anytime you needed them, day or night. Even though it was close to midnight, the six-foot giant of a man who led our congregation rushed to our house in Rabbittown. He dropped to one knee beside my white canopy bed, took my small hand in his and prayed. He spoke to God directly and his voice shook my chest as he called on the Almighty to help me. He didn’t stop praying for what seemed like forever … but finally, I started sweating and Momma said the fever had broke. I never doubted that I would get better … I knew with Momma and Rev. Franks both praying, it would surely just be a matter of time. My faith as a child was that strong in them … and in God.
My mother prayed daily. Every morning and every night, she was on her knees talking to the good Lord. Sometimes she prayed for half an hour, sometimes it was just a few minutes, but she never faltered. Growing up, I’ve heard her praying and speaking to God while she cooked, worked in the garden and mopped the floors. Her faith was her world and every aspect of her life revolved around that devotion. It was evident to everyone who knew her, too. They could see it clearly because she walked it, talked it and lived it.
When my son, Jake, was just seven years old, his appendix ruptured and he had to have emergency surgery. His father and I stayed by his side during recovery, waiting patiently for him to open his baby blues and let us know he was okay. When he finally started coming to from under the anesthesia, he looked up at me, then around the room. Tears trickled down his cheeks and he whispered, “I want MawMaw.”
I was crushed that my baby didn’t want my comfort at this crucial time, but I called my mother and she drove to the hospital. After Jake was grown, I asked him about the incident and why he wanted his grandmother there instead of me. He told me he thought he was going to die, and he needed MawMaw there because she prayed “good” and God listened to her. I completely understood and agreed with him.
This past week, millions of Americans joined together to pray for a young man that many didn’t even know before last Monday night. Over 20 million viewers were watching on live TV as Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old player, collapsed on the football field during the Monday Night NFL matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.
Hamlin, who plays safety for the Buffalo team, tackled a Bengals wide receiver during the first quarter. However, when the aspiring athlete stood up from the hit, he immediately collapsed onto the field, in cardiac arrest. He was motionless as medical help quickly rushed to assist him. Seconds turned into minutes and suddenly, everyone knew this was no ordinary injured player who was suddenly going to stand up and walk off the field to the applause from the crowd.
While emergency personnel administered CPR and other life saving techniques, the Buffalo Bills teammates were joined by players from the opposing team as they all surrounded their fallen comrade. Some began to shed tears at the dire situation while others dropped to their knees with heads bowed in prayer. The near packed capacity stadium was silent as the ambulance slowly drove off the field carrying the lifeless body of the young man struck down in his prime.
Hamlin still had a pulse, however, so there was a tiny thread of hope. Commentators and announcers on television asked all who were watching to pray. Within minutes, social media was flooded with prayer requests and the world came together in a time of need. Coaches and medical staff prayed, preachers and teachers prayed, fans joined together to pray and those who didn’t even watch NFL football prayed. People who had fought to keep prayer out of schools and sporting events suddenly, without thought, prayed. And our God heard each and every request, no matter whose lips whispered them.
On January 5th, just three days after the horrific accident, Damar Hamlin is still critically ill, but is now in stable condition. He has shown remarkable improvement and is making steady progress. The young athlete from McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, joined a broken nation together in a way that hasn’t been seen in decades.
Not many of us have the faith that my mother once did, but we all prayed ... and we witnessed the power of those prayers and God’s merciful grace.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
