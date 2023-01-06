Sandy Holsonback

Sandy Holsonback

I didn’t get sick very often as a child but I recall once when I was about five or six years old, I came down with something pretty bad. I don’t know what it was … could have been the flu or perhaps just a common cold … but my fever slowly climbed all day. I was coughing horribly and gasping for breath. By nightfall, my temperature was a few digits over 100 degrees according to the little mercury thermometer that my mother instructed me to hold tightly between my lips.

Back in the early 1970s, most families didn’t rush to the emergency room every time a child got sick … especially my parents because we didn’t have any form of health insurance. So, Momma did what she always did in situations like these … she knelt beside my bed and prayed for the good Lord to heal me. The fever continued to climb despite her vigil, so she called for backup.

