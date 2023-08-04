David Parker is the man behind the Alabama High School Football Historical Society. If you’re a fan of high school football in this state, you’ve probably visited the society’s website.
I visit ahsfhs.org often, and this week, I noticed an article David posted about Fyffe titled, “How good are the Fyffe Red Devils?” What the Red Devils have accomplished since 2013 isn’t just good, it’s incredible.
As David pointed out, the Red Devils are 70-2 over the last five seasons — 48-1 in the regular season and 22-1 in the state playoffs with four state titles. Fyffe’s two losses in that period were by a combined eight points, which means head coach Paul Benefield’s team is only eight points away from being on a 72-game winning streak.
Between 2013-22, the Red Devils compiled a 137-7 record with six state crowns. They were 96-3 in the regular season and 41-4 in the playoffs during that span. Piedmont at 123-20 owns the next-best record from 2013-22.
Fyffe’s 137-7 mark is the best for any 10-year period in state history. Hoover owns the second-best record at 129-16 from 2008-17.
Over the past 10 seasons, the Red Devils have averaged 43.3 points per game and allowed only 9.0 per contest. Both totals are best in Alabama for that period.
Coach Benefield, who was inducted into the Alabama High School Hall of Fame in March, enters the 2023 season three wins away from 340 for his career. He owns a 337-55 record, and his 86 percent winning percentage is the best in state history.
Coach Benefield is No. 4 on the all-time wins list, trailing Terry Curtis (348-93), Buddy Anderson (346-160) and Danny Horn (341-96). Curtis and Horn are still coaching while Anderson is retired.
The Red Devils beat B.B. Comer 40-28 in the Class 2A state finals last season. In the postgame press conference, Coach Benefield shared some comments that epitomize his program’s success.
“We don’t smile a lot until the season’s over,” he said. “A lot of people dance and do a lot of things. We’re not going to dance and smile until it’s over. I just think these kids mean everything.”
The Big Red Machine opens its 2023 season by hosting Geraldine on Sept. 1.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
