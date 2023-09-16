When I was growing up, there was only one holiday that my mother decorated for and that was Christmas. She put up a tree in the living room and hung a wreath on the door around the middle of December. Daddy took it all down the day after jolly old Saint Nick came to visit.
None of the other holidays were a big deal at our house. I had a basket of eggs at East-er and we had a turkey fresh from the oven on Thanksgiving. Independence Day meant fireworks at the lake and February 14th was a day to exchange little cards with my classmates at school. I got a costume at Halloween and a plastic pumpkin to take trick or treating.
Growing up in the 1960s, I can recall some of our neighbors buying a big orange pumpkin in October and letting their kids carve out a couple eyes, a nose and a mouth on it. I loved seeing them on their porches with a candle glowing inside. Mother bought a pumpkin once when I was little, but she used it for pies, not for me to cut on and sit it outside.
As a momma myself, I followed her lead and never purchased one for my three kids to whittle on. I don’t remember myself ever putting out anything for the fall months either back then. About a week before Halloween, we used to make little ghosts out of tissues and lollypops and hang them around the house along with a paper skeleton from Kmart. But that was it and I took it all down before the kids even finished emptying the candy from their plastic pumpkins on the 31st.
Americans now want to celebrate every holiday and they want to do it BIG. Not only do we decorate our homes on the red-letter days but for the seasons as well with autumn being the most commercial one of all. I myself enjoy decorating during the months of September and October more than any other time of the year. I love all the colors of the decor and according to my husband, I am obsessed with pumpkins.
It actually all started a few years ago when we were on a trip to northeast Georgia the first week of September. We stopped at a roadside fruit and vegetable market and they had huge cardboard boxes overflowing with pumpkins. And not just big, orange ones…they had thousands in various shapes, colors and sizes. I began to pick out a few and soon filled up the trunk of the car with them. I don’t know what they had put on those pumpkins but after the harvest season, they all still looked shiny and freshly picked. I finally tossed them when I got ready to put up my Christmas tree that year.
I loved those real pumpkins so much that I began to buy a few artificial ones to deco-rate the inside of my house with in the fall. This year, before the grill cooled off on Labor Day, I was dragging out the boxes filled with my growing collection. When I opened the lid on the first storage container, my youngest grandson said, “Nanny, you got too many pumpkins!” Silly boy, can one ever have too many pumpkins?
I have them in several colors…blue, green, gray, white and orange. I have ceramic ones, glass ones and plastic ones. They are on my fireplace mantle, my coffee table and my kitchen countertops as well as on my bathroom vanity. My assortment is already large but you know, Hobby Lobby has 40% off their fall décor right now, so I made need a few more.
There are several local businesses that
travel to the Amish communities in Tennessee each year and buy loads of fresh, real pumpkins. They bring them back here to Sand Mountain to sell to all the fanatics like myself. I bought some of them last year and just like the ones we bought in Georgia, they still looked brand new when the first frost fell.
Now that the inside of my house is full of pumpkins, I will head out this weekend to search for some real ones to display outside on my porches and sidewalks. I’m sure I’ll buy a few that came from the Amish and I’ll make sure to get some that I heard were grown locally in Albertville. I’m trying to talk my husband into a trip back to northeast Georgia…those sure were pretty we bought there a few years ago. And hey, I may grab a couple at the grocery store this week…just to put around the flower beds.
I still have never carved a pumpkin in my entire life and unlike my mother, I have never made a pumpkin pie. I don’t drink pumpkin spice coffee or eat pumpkin flavored muffins. But I sure do enjoy decorating with them all around my house this time of year because it’s not just fall, it’s the great pumpkin season!
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.