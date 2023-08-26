In the summer of 1985, a young newlywed called her momma and asked how to make biscuits. The 19-year-old had been married just a short time and her husband was thrilled thus far with her culinary skills. She had taken three years of home economics class during her school days plus she had been assisting her mother in the kitchen since before she could walk and talk.
During those first few weeks following her nuptials, she had prepared many dishes for her new husband. He came home from work most evenings to country cooking like steaming bowls of mashed potatoes, pots of pintos, platters of fried chicken and pones of cornbread. She was very pleased with herself until one Monday morning her spouse asked if she could make him a pan of homemade biscuits. She made a few slices of toast for him with a promise of biscuits very soon. She didn’t dare tell him that was the one thing she had never tried to cook. She had seen her mother make them a million times, but had yet to tackle the chore herself.
Her mother laughed over the phone that morning when she called to ask how to prepare the southern delicacy. “Well, it’s hard to say,” she said. “You sift some flour into a mixing bowl, add some shortening and use a fork to cut it in. Add some buttermilk and stir it up just a little. Then roll the dough onto a floured piece of aluminum foil and cut out your biscuits.”
The young girl hastily wrote down the instructions and interrupted her mother. “How much flour, how much shortening and how much milk?” she asked to which the reply was, “Well, until it looks just right.” She told her to place them on a greased baking sheet and add a little cooking oil to the top of each one. Place in a preheated 450 oven and cook till done.
The young girl was slightly confused by the end of the conversation, but confident she could do it. She had watched her mother make biscuits on several occasions, so she figured she could make some herself without too many problems.
Over the course of the next few days, she used several bags of White Lily flour and multiple containers of Crisco shortening. She fed all the birds in Marshall County with the pans of biscuits that she threw out the back door several times a day. Some of them were blackened beyond recognition, some were hard as hockey pucks, some were as doughy as the Pillsbury boy and others just fell into a million pieces when she took them out of the pan. She never told her husband what filled her days that week even when he made comments about the number of birds now inhabiting their yard.
Her mother checked in daily to see if she was making progress and just laughed. “You will figure it out,” she said. That Friday morning, the girl’s father knocked on her front door. He handed her a small Vienna sausage can, scrubbed clean and shiny. He had removed all the paper from it, took the lid off completely, and then punched a few holes into the bottom of it for air. It was the perfect biscuit cutter and looked just like the one her mother used, only newer and shinier. “Maybe this will help,” he told her with a hug.
That afternoon, on her 312th attempt, she pulled a pan of biscuits from the oven and they finally looked “just right”. She took a bite and smiled.
When her husband came home from work that Friday evening, he dug into the cubed steak, gravy and homemade biscuits. He told her afterwards he sure was glad she finally took the time to make a pan of his favorite bread.
Today, I can cook a pan of biscuits almost with my eyes closed and I still use that little Vienna sausage can my daddy gave me back in 1985. It’s dented and old…but has been used to cut out Lord knows how many biscuits throughout the last 38 years. Like my mother, I don’t measure any of the three ingredients. I simply add until the mixture looks like it should and then cook until they are just right.
I raised my children on homemade biscuits and it was just something they expected when they got out of bed each morning. They loved them fresh from the oven or leftover cold in the afternoons after school. They ate them with honey drizzled over the top or jelly stuffed inside. My youngest son preferred his with a thick slice of tomato nestled between the top and bottom layers. That’s my favorite, too.
All of my grandboys love homemade biscuits, too. The youngest one, just four years old, spent the day with me recently. He got here early and when I asked what he wanted for breakfast, he replied, “Biscuits and gravy.” So, that’s what this Nanny cooked.
It’s hard to find a southerner who doesn’t like biscuits. I had a café back around 15 years ago and went in to work each morning at 4:30 am. I had a grill cook who fried platters of bacon and sausage for our early customers and also made eggs to order, along with all the other breakfast essentials. My break of dawn chore was to make the biscuits. I mixed up and baked 300 of them every day and folks seemed to enjoy them. My daily special was two biscuits with gravy and a cup of coffee for $3.00. Those were the good old days, for sure.
Even after all these years and the millions I’ve made, I still don’t think I can cook a bis-cuit quite as good as the ones my momma made. She just had a special touch and no matter how many she made, they were all the same…light, fluffy, golden and just right. Excuse me while I go to the kitchen and practice some more.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
