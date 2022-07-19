This is an opinion column.
On my fourth birthday, Momma and Daddy took me to Howard Brothers Discount Store on Baltimore Avenue in Albertville. It was our “Wal-Mart” back in 1970 minus the groceries and blue light specials. I loved going there and looking at all the toys they had. Daddy had already told me that I could pick out anything I wanted that day, so I was very excited when we walked through those double front doors.
Momma tried to steer me towards the baby dolls and Barbie dolls and I gave them all a very good looking over. I kind of wanted the new Crissy doll… she had a button you could push and her short auburn hair would grow long…and I looked long and hard at the new Barbie camper that came complete with all the accessories.
After about half an hour, Daddy grew tired of my dawdling and told me I had five minutes to choose. If you knew Dalton Williams, you knew he meant what he said…always. So, I began to race through the toy section, trying to make my decision. And then, just as I rounded the corner from the toy section to the sporting goods department, I saw it…a big green tricycle.
It was hanging on a hook high above the shelves of footballs and baseball bats. I’m sure the riding toys were placed up there to keep the young customers from trying them out all over the store.
There were several red Radio Flyers hanging up there as well…and they were all the same standard size. But that green one was almost twice as big as they were and had a white banana shaped seat. And, it had white streamers hanging from the handle bars!
Momma said it was too big for a little girl and the red ones were so much prettier, but Daddy saw that look in my eye and reached up and took it down from the hook. “If you can reach the pedals, you can take it home,” he said.
I jumped on it and squealed when my feet touched the little white plastic bars that made the wheels go round and round. I didn’t want to get off it, so Daddy let me ride it up front to the cash register even though the store manager gave us a harsh look. Daddy paid cash for it and told me to keep pedaling. I rode it out to the car and he put in the back seat of our big Chrysler right beside me.
All that summer, I rode my green tricycle up and down our paved driveway on Solitude Road in Rabbittown. A couple of neighbor boys my age had regular red tricycles, so I made the point that since my means of transportation was bigger, I should ride in the lead on our daily trips. They didn’t object and followed me as we paraded back and forth on the concrete.
A few months later on Christmas, I got my Crissy doll and the Barbie camper and life was good. I played inside a lot and didn’t ride my tricycle very much during the winter months. On the first warm day the following spring, Momma opened the garage and I rode my green three wheeled prize possession out onto the driveway. I was having a grand time until the two little boys next door rode over to join me….on their new bicycles they had gotten from ol’ Saint Nick.
I didn’t have the biggest ride anymore and had to follow them on a couple trips up and down the driveway. They soon grew tired of the short parade and took their bikes onto the grass and around the house. I tried and tried but couldn’t keep up with them on my trike. They laughed and left, calling me a baby over their shoulders. With tears rolling down my face, I rode back into the garage and shoved my tricycle into a corner. Momma tried to console me, but I told her I was never riding it again.
When Daddy came home from work that evening, he joined me on the back porch steps. He sat and listened patiently as I told him about the boys next door who had bicycles now that were bigger than my tricycle and about them calling me a baby.
Daddy nodded and said there will always be people with something bigger and better than what I have and there will always be people who make fun of what I do or say. He told me to stop worrying about what those boys said and to stop being jealous of what they had. He also explained that sometimes in life you have to follow instead of always trying to lead.
“You like that big green tricycle, so go ride it,” he said, “and if those boys call you names, just keep riding.” So, that’s exactly what I did. The tyrants next door soon grew tired of taunting me and finally stopped coming over. I was lonesome awhile, but a little girl moved into our neighborhood that summer with a tricycle just like mine and we rode up and down both our driveways, taking turns on who went first.
That lesson learned and Daddy’s words have stuck with me throughout my life...and I just keep on riding.
