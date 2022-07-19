Sandy Holsonback

This is an opinion column.

On my fourth birthday, Momma and Daddy took me to Howard Brothers Discount Store on Baltimore Avenue in Albertville. It was our “Wal-Mart” back in 1970 minus the groceries and blue light specials. I loved going there and looking at all the toys they had. Daddy had already told me that I could pick out anything I wanted that day, so I was very excited when we walked through those double front doors.

