Thursday, June 29 marked the final day in the public education career of Patrick Williams, who spent the last 10 years as assistant principal and athletic director for Boaz High School, his alma mater.
Included in Patrick’s Facebook post about his final day was this sentence: “The days are long, but the years are short.” When I read that, I had a flashback to the summer of 1987.
As a 20-year-old, I worked an internship at The Reporter that included covering the Boaz Swim Team, where I met a 16-year-old assistant coach named Patrick Williams and became friends with him and his family.
I’m thankful for the laughter, tears and other moments Patrick and I have shared through the years, and I’m blessed to have been able to ride along and chronicle for the paper so many of the accomplishments in his remarkable career.
I’ve never forgotten the depth and strength of Patrick’s faith in God when faced with the tragic death of his son, Peyton, in October 2010. At his funeral service, Patrick spoke and told everyone if they wanted to see Peyton again, they must know Jesus as their Savior.
At the cemetery, the father of one of Peyton’s friends walked up to me and asked me to pray with his child, who wanted to become a Christian.
Countless students have experienced academic and athletic success due to Patrick’s investment in their lives, because he used his role as an educator to serve and not be served. Young teachers, coaches and administrators who are looking for an example on how to do things the right way, and the Godly way, can find it in Patrick Williams.
A Pirate through and through, Patrick will continue as the radio play-by-play “Voice of the Pirates” on WBSA. He and broadcast partner Ricky Smith enter their 30th season of calling Boaz football for the station.
Patrick and Ricky have been blessed to describe some of the greatest moments and greatest teams in Pirate football history.
Patrick has made a lasting impact on Boaz High School and Marshall County athletics, and it’s my prayer the Lord will richly bless him in the days ahead as he pursues new career opportunities.
Thank you for being my friend, Patrick.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
