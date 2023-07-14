Raising three children was never easy and money was always on short supply. While they didn’t have everything they wanted, my Josh, Jake and Katie had everything they needed…and then some. I did my best to make sure they were happy and taken care of even when I didn’t know where the water bill money was going to come from.
We didn’t have the luxury of eating out very often, but when we did, I tried to go somewhere the kids would like. Their favorite local place to go back in the 1990s was Dairy Queen in Boaz. They liked the chicken fingers and fries plus they each got a little wooden token for a free small vanilla cone. Like most kids, they loved ice cream…especially the smooth, whipped kind out of those machines. I never had to buy one for myself…I got all I wanted just keeping each of theirs licked off around the edges before it melted all over them and the backseat of the car.
Their love of ice cream almost broke me on several occasions. Once when we lived in downtown Albertville, a frozen treats truck began visiting our neighborhood. No matter what activity the kids were doing, when they heard that approaching jingle of the music box, they dropped everything and came running inside screaming, “ICE CREAM!”
Those first couple of days when the peddler came by selling his treats, I doled out the money with a smile and watched my trio sit on the porch and eat their Push-ups, King Cones, and Strawberry Shortcake bars. They enjoyed their icy cold snacks and I enjoyed the peace and quiet for a few minutes.
However, by the third day when I heard that jingle floating through the air towards our house, I cringed and silently hoped the truck would turn and go the other way. Yes, the treats were only one dollar each, but times three equaled three dollars a day! That doesn’t sound like much to some people, but to a family of five on a very fixed income, that was a new expense we just couldn’t handle. I could buy an entire box of ice cream at the Piggly Wiggly for less than two dollars back then and it would last the kids an entire week.
“But, Momma, it just doesn’t taste the same,” they pleaded. That summer we emptied piggy banks and searched diligently for change under the seats of our Dodge Caravan. By the end of July, that jingle from the ice cream truck’s music box was my least favorite sound in the world. But it was a hot year and the kids loved ice cream, so I did whatever I could to get them their daily fix as often as possible.
When I was growing up, the only ice cream I ever remember eating was the homemade kind that Momma mixed up and Daddy turned the crank on. To the best of my recollection, Mother always made the same flavor…but it was the best, so why would she make anything different?
Her recipe included milk, eggs, sugar, condensed milk, a little vanilla flavoring and a dash of lemon extract. She stirred it all up in a big plastic mixing bowl and then poured it into the stainless-steel cylinder. Next, it was Daddy’s turn. He placed the container carefully into the wooden bucket and added ice and rock salt all around it. He attached the crank handle unit over the bucket then went to work.
I always like to turn it while it was still easy to spin the lever around, but when the ice cream began to freeze and the handle started getting harder and harder to turn Daddy took over to finish the job. After about 20 minutes, he stopped and removed the icy cylinder from the bucket. He wrapped a towel around it and placed it in the kitchen sink, telling Momma to get the cups ready.
For some reason, we always ate our ice cream in coffee mugs instead of bowls.
That first spoonful was always the best. It was the perfect frozen treat with just the right amount of flavor to tickle your tongue.
During the summer months, when we visited my Uncle Harvey or Uncle Arnie B, they made freezers of homemade ice cream for us all to enjoy. They prepared different flavors than Momma did…chocolate, Grapico and peach.
The best part of our visit was when my uncles had a contest of who could take the biggest bite of ice cream when it was ready to eat. I tried once to keep up with them…I think I still have a small spot of brain freeze from my attempt to compete with the professionals.
I always keep some kind of ice cream in my freezer now…Blue Bell is our preferred brand. The grandkids love it almost as much as their parents once did.
I have been thinking lately about buying an ice cream freezer and mixing up Momma’s special recipe. I may buy an electric model or I may look for one like Daddy had just so me and the grandboys can turn that crank. I’ll have the cups ready.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
