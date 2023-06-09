My daughter and her husband took a camping trip to Lake Guntersville over the Memorial Day weekend. Their son, Jaxtin, is a natural little Daniel Boone. He enjoys hiking, fishing, kayaking, cooking over a campfire and sleeping under the stars. He thrives in an outdoor environment and is happiest with the sun on his face and the wind in his hair. He has been camping several times in his eight years and loves every minute of it.
This was the family’s first trip that included their youngest son, Javin, who is three years old. He is as different from his brother as night and day. He likes being outside for short periods of time, but loves the comforts of air conditioning and the Disney Channel.
Katie knows I am a worry wart and kept me posted the entire trip with snapshots of the boys. Jaxtin was always smiling and enjoying nature. Javin, on the other hand was usually in a lawn chair with snacks in his hand and a confused look on his face. He must have gained at least four pounds during the trip…the nearby Dollar General ran out of marshmallows and wieners. As long as he was eating though, he was fine.
When darkness fell and the campfire grew dim, Katie said that Javin started packing up and stated it was time to go home. He had a full belly and was ready for a cool house and the newest episode of Paw Patrol. Jaxtin laughed at his little brother and said, “I wish this was our home.”
Out of the two boys, the youngest takes more after me because sleeping outdoors just ain’t my thing either. I went camping once in my life with my parents when I was about five years old and it left me with enough mosquito venom to last a lifetime.
Around 1971, Daddy bought an old GMC pickup truck with a camper on the back. For some reason unbeknownst to me now, he decided for us to go on a weekend trip to the lake. At the time, it seemed like a great idea. Momma made him drag the small mattress off my bed and put it into the back of the truck for us to sleep on. She packed a large picnic basket full of sandwiches, fruit and chips and a couple Styrofoam coolers with meat, ice and drinks.
We drove to Guntersville, found a good spot by the water and set up camp. It was all fun and games the first couple hours. We fished and enjoyed a beautiful afternoon by the lake. When the sun began its descent below the horizon, Daddy built a fire and Momma started cooking. We had hot dogs and cold potato salad plus a big watermelon for dessert.
Afterwards, we all sat around the fire…Daddy smoking his Pall Mall’s and Momma sing-ing for us. Her alto voice went from hymns like “Victory in Jesus” to Merle Haggard’s “Silver Wings.” I caught lightning bugs in a Mason jar for a while and enjoyed the time with my par-ents. The katydids were singing and the mosquitoes started buzzing, so Momma said we should probably turn in for the night…I’m sure it was barely 9 o’clock. I climbed into the back of the truck with her and Daddy decided to sleep up front in the cab on the bench seat.
It was 140 degrees in that GMC camper shell and there were two mosquitoes who decided to join me and Momma in there. Apparently, their mission was to drain all the blood from my forty-pound body. They buzzed around all night while Momma continually tried to swat them away. We were miserable but could hear Daddy loudly snoring as if he were spending the night in the penthouse at the Ritz Carlton in New York City. My dad had been in World War II, stationed in the jungles of Burma for a few months, so the heat and night creatures didn’t bother him at all.
At the crack of dawn, Mother was exhausted and crawled out of the back of the truck. Her stacked high hair was a little crooked and her face was flushed with beads of sweat. She wasn’t smiling. Daddy got up and built a fire again and soon our little percolator was bubbling with Maxwell House. Momma cooked bacon and eggs and heated up some leftover biscuits she had brought. We ate quickly and were packed up and headed home with the sun still barely visible. Mother didn’t talk much…just to say that we were never doing that again.
Camping has seen a steady growth over the past few years with an estimated 56.9 million households camping at least once in 2022. My daughter’s family plans on going back again soon…they love getting away on a mini vacation with a relatively low cost to their budget. They just have to make sure and take enough snacks for the trip.
I don’t have any plans to ever spend the night in the back of a pickup truck again, but if someone did twist my arm and persuade me to take an outdoor trip, I would definitely choose to go “glamping” instead of camping. I saw on the internet that the new way of glamorous camping includes all the finer luxuries of comfort and style like beds, electricity, bathrooms and fully stocked kitchens. So, basically, I could still make s’mores over the campfire but enjoy running water for my evening bath.
I’ll just have to make sure and bring plenty of snacks, plus a couple bottles of insect repellent….I hear the mosquito population enjoys the luxuries of “glamping,” too.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
