We reached another family milestone this week when our daughter, Maggie Jo, started Pre-K at Crossville on Tuesday. The launch of our daughter’s educational journey means all three of our children are now in school. Where did the time go?
My beautiful bride, Malarie, didn’t shed any tears over her baby starting school, but it would’ve been OK with me if she did.
As parents, we want our children to grow up, and we don’t want them to grow up. I know that doesn’t make any sense, but when they start school, it seems like they’re in Pre-K today and in high school tomorrow. So many of you have told me to appreciate every minute with my children, and I’m trying my best to do so.
Our sons started their new school year on Aug. 4. James is in fourth grade at Crossville Middle School, where his homeroom teacher is Rachel Walker. We go to church with Rachel, and having Mrs. Walker as his teacher helped calm James’ nervousness about moving up from Crossville Elementary School.
Brady is in second grade at CES, where his teacher is Denise Downer. He’s told us several times how nice Mrs. Downer is.
Both boys are bigger and taller than I was at their age, and I hope they grow up to be taller than me. I always wanted to be taller, but I never made it. I settled for red hair, which is now fading to gray.
Brady and James enjoy watching American YouTube stars “MrBeast” and “Unspeakable.” Brady says he wants to be MrBeast when he grows up, because he wants to own a Lamborghini like MrBeast does.
MrBeast’s real name is Jimmy Donaldson, and Forbes reports he is the world’s top-earning YouTube creator. At age 24, he’s worth $500 million.
Maggie Jo’s lead teacher is Kendra Varner, and her assistant teacher is Linda Tedder. Maggie said she is “super excited” about going to school, and Malarie and I aren’t surprised.
Our biggest concern was whether or not Maggie would adjust well to a new morning routine, and so far she has. I’m praying it stays that way too.
Speaking of prayer, I’m also praying my children enjoy a safe, healthy and fun school year. I’m looking forward to seeing what they learn.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com or shannon@southerntorch.com.
