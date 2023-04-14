My husband, Larry, loved playing baseball while growing up in the Painter community. He hit a lot of balls at their family farm with his siblings and neighborhood kids from the time he was old enough to swing a bat. He said he was about ten years old the first time he played on a “real” team at Crossville. In the 1950s, local businesses sponsored a squad and provided most everything the boys needed for the sport including their jerseys and caps.
Larry and his brother, Bucky, were on the Johnston’s Home Supply team their first year to participate. The owner, Skin Johnston, brought a large bag to each game that included several bats and balls for the kids to use. None of the boys had cleats and there was only one helmet for them all to share when it was their turn to bat…if they wanted to wear it. Most of the boys had their own glove, but Skin always had a few extras for the ones who couldn’t afford one. He also drove a large van around the community picking up the players who might not have a ride to the game. He took them home afterwards, too. Larry said they won several games and it sparked his love for the game even more.
Over the years, the players on the teams got younger and younger. When my son, Jake, was just four years old, he begged and pleaded to play t-ball. He was obsessed with sports of any kind, but baseball was his passion so I signed him up. He was assigned to the Dairy Queen team in Albertville that year and he looked just precious in his red pants and cap.
He was so excited as we drove to his first game, but for some reason when it was his turn to step up to the plate, he panicked and cried a bucket full of tears. It took a lot of patient coaching to coerce him into swinging the bat and hitting the ball off the little tee stand. Thank goodness, his shyness ended when the aluminum contacted with the rubber and he took off like a bullet towards first base with a big smile on his tear-stained face.
Jake went on to participate in baseball for 10 more years while growing up. He learned to throw fastballs and curveballs and spent many innings on the pitcher’s mound. He had a good eye for the ball and I soon lost count of his home-run total…thankfully there were no more tears after that first season. For the past three years, he volunteers his time to coach a team and teaches the basics of the sport that he has always loved so much.
Times have changed through the years and baseball has become more than just a game…it’s now a big money sport. Max Scherzer earned $43.3 million last year with the New York Mets while Joe DiMaggio only earned $37,500 in his 1941 season with the Yankees. That’s inflation in its finest form.
Two of my grandsons are on teams in Sardis this year and even in little league it ain’t cheap to play the game. Besides registration fees, which by the way does include jerseys and caps, the boys each had to get a pair of cleats, baseball pants and matching socks and belt. They had to have their own batting helmet and even wanted their own aluminum bat, which by the way the “good” one’s cost in the $200 range and up. Then there’s the glove to buy which was ridiculously priced and they even wanted batting gloves. I love to remind them that Babe Ruth hit 714 homeruns in his career and never wore a pair of gloves to bat with nor did he ever wear a helmet.
My oldest grandson, Jaxtin, is catcher for his team so a helmet with face mask as well as chest and knee pads had to be bought, which set us back as much as my husband said his first car did. Another item the boys insist on having is a bat bag. I don’t remember my son, Jake, ever having a bag for his equipment and his bat was purchased at a yard sale for $2 along with his glove that set me back a whole buck. He didn’t have his own helmet…he wore whichever one fit him that was in the dugout…and he never asked for batting gloves, thank goodness.
Even though youth baseball now costs a lot more than it used to, it is still growing in popularity. There’s rec ball, region tournaments, travel teams, and as kids get older, high school and college ball. I don’t know how long my two grandboys will continue to play, but for now they are enjoying it. Jaxtin and Levi aren’t on the same team this year, so Larry and I have spent several hours at the ballparks lately. Hot dogs and popcorn have become our regular nightly meal because we love to watch them race around the diamond in their number “3” jerseys and see those big smiles on their faces.
Levi plays first base on his 6U team and as of this writing has hit ten homeruns in the past five games. We’ve been calling him the “Sultan of Swat.” Jaxtin is a year older and plays in 8U. He suits up between innings in his catcher’s gear and squats behind home plate. He’s gotten several runners out trying to score a run and he’s hit a few into the outfield as well. Both boys are great little athletes and I’m that loud, proud Nanny standing at the fence cheering them on.
Even though it’s more expensive now for kids to play, baseball is really still the same as it was when my husband played for Skin Johnston. It’s just a little boy standing at the plate, hoping to swing his bat at the just the right moment to knock that rubber ball into the wild, blue yonder.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
