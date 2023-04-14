Sandy Holsonback

My husband, Larry, loved playing baseball while growing up in the Painter community. He hit a lot of balls at their family farm with his siblings and neighborhood kids from the time he was old enough to swing a bat. He said he was about ten years old the first time he played on a “real” team at Crossville. In the 1950s, local businesses sponsored a squad and provided most everything the boys needed for the sport including their jerseys and caps.

Larry and his brother, Bucky, were on the Johnston’s Home Supply team their first year to participate. The owner, Skin Johnston, brought a large bag to each game that included several bats and balls for the kids to use. None of the boys had cleats and there was only one helmet for them all to share when it was their turn to bat…if they wanted to wear it. Most of the boys had their own glove, but Skin always had a few extras for the ones who couldn’t afford one. He also drove a large van around the community picking up the players who might not have a ride to the game. He took them home afterwards, too. Larry said they won several games and it sparked his love for the game even more.

