I woke up Thursday morning and realized I had been dreaming about a true legend — the late Shannon Sloan, who served as Albertville’s varsity boys basketball coach from 1956-91.
Coach Sloan and I were walking across the court in Albertville Coliseum, and one of his trademark towels was draped over his shoulder. He was talking to me about Isaiah “Zeke” Bentley Jr., who became an Aggie legend just like his coach.
The Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame inducted Coach Sloan in its inaugural class in 2002. On Saturday night, Zeke Bentley will join his coach in the Hall of Fame when he’s inducted in the class of 2023 during a banquet at Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge. Tickets are sold out.
Other Aggies in the MCSHOF who played for Coach Sloan are Rod Rudolph, Thomas Rains, Gil Bruce, Greg Henderson, Tony Mabrey, Pat Madden and Mickey Moore. My apologies if I missed anyone.
The class of 2023 also features former Aggie varsity boys coaches Johnny Pelham and Patrick Harding.
Johnny coached the Aggies from 1993-97, guiding them to the AHSAA Regional Tournament every season and three Elite Eight appearances. Albertville Coliseum earned the nickname “The Peliseum” during Johnny’s tenure there.
Patrick served as the Aggies’ head coach from 1999-2021, where his teams won six area championships and nine Marshall County titles. He now has 565 career victories, which rank 39th in AHSAA history, one win ahead of Coach Sloan, who ranks 40th.
Joining Zeke, Coach Pelham and Coach Harding in the MCSHOF class of 2023 are Bill Aaron, Lowell Edmonds, Philip Eubanks, Jimmy Lee Griffin, Misty Lang, A.C. “Cub Berry” Terrell and Dr. Josh Wharton.
My sons receive awards at CES
The 2022-23 school year ended May 23 for my sons, James and Brady, at Crossville Elementary School. My beautiful bride, Malarie, and I were proud of their accomplishments.
James completed third grade, where his teacher was Keith Johnson. He received the boys’ good citizenship award in his class and a school award for being on the A and B honor roll all year long.
James was also one of the third-graders chosen as a Lion Leader by the faculty and administration. He received a yard sign to display that reads, “A Crossville Elementary School LION LEADER Lives Here!”
Only third-graders were eligible to be a Lion Leader, because CES is a K-3 school.
Brady finished first grade, where his teacher was Mandi Goza. He earned a school award for making all A’s all year long, and Mrs. Goza gave him the Super Reader award in her classroom.
Brady told me he loved school and didn’t want it to end, and I believe that’s a credit to Mrs. Goza and the environment she created in her classroom.
Malarie and I will send all three of our children to school in August, as our daughter, Maggie Jo, starts pre-K at Crossville. They’re growing up on us too fast.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.