My dad leased his first gas station in 1970. It was on Broad Street in Albertville across from Wilkes Tire and Battery. I have no idea who owned the building or how much Daddy agreed to pay rent each month, but I do recall the first time we walked through the front door. It was empty…completely. No shelves, no counter, no cash register and no coolers. Just a store, with an awning out front over two gas pumps. Momma shook her head, Daddy smiled.
We went back home and he got on the phone. He called the electric company and arranged for the power to be turned on and he called a local petroleum company. Back then gas was selling for around twenty-nine cents a gallon, so wholesale prices were a quarter. Daddy told them to bring out 2,000 gallons and he would pay them when they brought it. They promised to be there the following morning.
Next, he started calling anyone and everyone he knew. My father had been a policeman and a volunteer fireman in the past, so most of the people in Albertville knew who Dalton Williams was. He told them he was opening a gas station the following day and he sure would appreciate their business.
We got up early that next day and Momma cooked a big breakfast. Afterwards, we got ready and drove from Rabbit Town to our new store. We carried a wooden stool and a striped fold up lawn chair with us…daddy perched atop the stool at the front door while Mother sat in the chair, holding her purse. We watched the sunrise while the townsfolk began to stir. A couple of men stopped by and promised to return when we got things ready for business.
It wasn’t long before MUB stopped by and turned on the power then a long gas truck pulled in. The driver shook hands with Daddy then got to work filling up the underground tanks. Momma wrote him a check for $500.
Me and Momma went to Piggly Wiggly and bought two white poster boards, a roll of tape and a magic marker. When we got back to the store, I squealed when we pulled onto the lot. There was a car under the canopy and Daddy was pumping gas into their tank for them. Our first customer! They drove off and Momma put the money in her purse.
I helped Daddy write OPEN in big letters on the poster boards. He taped one up in the front window of the store and then he walked out back and found an old stick of wood. He taped the other sign to it and put it in the ground out near the road. It worked. We had a steady stream of customers all afternoon long. We stayed till dark and drove home, happy with the first day at our new store. Daddy counted the money from Momma’s purse while she cooked our supper.
That night, my dad called a man he knew who worked at a cigarette company. They made an agreement and the next morning he showed up bright and early with several cartons of smokes for us to sell. Momma paid him with the money we had taken in the previous day selling gas. I lined up the boxes across the front window so all our customers would know we had them. Several of the men across the road at the tire shop walked over and bought packs of Camels and Pall Malls that day. We had more people stopping for gas, too.
The third morning, Daddy told Mother to give him the money we had made the day before. He told us to run the store for a while and he left. Momma pumped gas and made me sit inside, holding her purse.
Within an hour, he came back, followed by a lumber truck carrying different lengths of wood and plywood. Daddy walked inside carrying a couple boxes of nails and a hammer. He got to work and by nightfall, we had a counter and a couple shelves in the store. By the following day, we had made enough money for Momma to go buy a cash register. I stood on the wooden stool and ran that register, selling packs of cigarettes and talking to our customers.
Day by day, over the next week, we slowly added to our business. The Coca-Cola Company brought us a cooler and Daddy paid for enough drinks to fill it up. Golden Flake stopped by and we bought bags of chips…another salesman came by and stocked us up with candy bars and chewing gum.
Within the first ten days, it started to look like a real store. Daddy decided to call several of the businesses in town and offer to let them run a line of credit with us each week. Many of the local car dealers and companies who had service trucks took him up on his offer. They stopped by during the week, making purchases and Momma kept tickets on how much they bought. On Friday afternoons, she tallied them all up and collected what was owed to us.
We kept that Exxon gas station for several years during the early 1970s. Momma and Daddy were good business people and treated people right. They made a good living there and I loved every minute of it.
My parents could have gone to the bank and borrowed a few thousand dollars that first day we leased the store. They could have stocked it fully and repaid the note, along with the bank’s interest. But they didn’t. They started from the ground up and only bought what they could pay for…day by day…until they had a good business to support our family.
There are not many businesses in today’s world that get started like my Daddy’s did. Most are knee deep in debt before the doors even open for business. Some of those eventually end up being successful but several of them fail before they even get started good. Maybe more people need to begin from the ground up instead of trying to start at the top…that fall sure can hurt, you know.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.