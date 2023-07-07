My husband’s Uncle Luther had a son after he got married…then he had 12 daughters that followed. I’m sure there was a lot of sisterhood going on at their house…including plenty of clothes swapping and secret sharing. Not sure of the correct order but there was Hazel, Corena, Lucille, Joyce, Maxine, Jean, Marie, Sue, Linda, Marketta and Donna plus Carolyn who was a stillborn. I believe only a couple of the girls are still around, but I’ve been told that from oldest to youngest, they were all very close.
The Cherokee tribe called corn, beans and squash the “three sisters” because they nurture each other like family when planted together. So it is in life with women who have sisters. They grow and look after each other because that’s just what sisters do who share the same genes.
I deeply believe in the bonds of sisterhood. I can’t imagine having eleven sisters, but I was fortunate to have two…both quite a few years older than myself. Brenda had just turned 15 when I was born and Pam was soon to be a nine-year-old. My oldest sister was thrilled to have a new baby in the family. Daddy said she snuck up the back stairs at the hospital just to get a peek at me through the nursery window.
Throughout my lifetime, Brenda and I remained very close. We talked on the phone every day and visited often. She was my big sister, my best friend and my second momma. She was always there for me, in good times and bad and she truly understood me like no one else ever could.
My other sister, Pam, and I always had a love/hate relationship. Prior to my birth, she was the baby and had all of Momma and Daddy’s attention. After I came along, it was a constant battle. During my childhood years, she was dealing with hormones and becoming a teenager. It wasn’t pretty at times while she fought for her privacy and I just wanted her to play Barbie dolls with me. Pam and I loved each other but at the same time wanted to wring each other’s necks.
My daddy had five sisters. He adored them all and they sure loved him…he was the baby of the family. The Williams sisters shared a deep bond and while I remember them arguing at times, they all still stuck together like a little flock of hens.
They were all very similar, yet uniquely different, as well. It’s strange now looking back at the things I remember about them. Aunt Hester was tall and quiet and spent most of her time knitting, sewing and making anything crafty. She had the first “upside down” refrigerator I’d ever seen… with the freezer on bottom and fridge on top and she had a barrel shaped kitchen table with chairs to match.
Aunt Bessie lived in Georgia and wore a bright smile every time I saw her. She had a high pitch laugh that I can still close my eyes and hear. She was faithful in her religion and always smelled so good… she sold Avon products. She could have won a fried potato cooking contest…hers were simply the best in the world.
Aunt Mamie was very short, around 4’10” and kept her hair cropped close to her head, almost like a man’s. She wore white bobby socks with white tennis shoes and she loved watching baseball and feeding the squirrels. She had a pink 1955 Bel-Air with red leather interior. I used to ride with her to the Winn-Dixie to buy the newest issue of the Soap Opera Digest…she watched Days of Our Lives and The Guiding Light.
Aunt Beatrice was the one I adored the most, I guess. She lived in Florida most of the time but we still saw her several times a year. She was tall and graceful and always looked stunning. She slept late and used lots of beauty products to keep her skin and hair looking young and youthful. She had beautiful clothing and jewelry, wore scarves and dark sunglasses. I thought she was a movie star when I was little.
Aunt Jewell was the odd bird of the Williams sisters…she was tough as shoe leather. She dipped snuff and had eight husbands, or so I was told. Some she left in the local cemetery, others she simply divorced for something better. However, she was the most loyal one in the bunch and did her best to keep close tabs on all her siblings…staying in touch with them and making sure they were all okay. She wasn’t the oldest…born in the middle…but was definitely the mother hen of the family.
My mother had three sisters…all older than her…and she deeply loved them each of them. Almarine played the guitar and could fry chicken better than Colonel Sanders himself. Lucille lived out at Grant and had a blue parakeet that she’d taught to talk. It repeated over and over, “Where’s James Michael?”…that was the name of one of her grandsons. Momma’s oldest sister, Cuba, belonged to the Free Holiness faith. I don’t recall much about her at all…except that I was scared to death of her for some reason.
Mother always said that a sister is such a blessing to have and she couldn’t imagine not having one to lean on during hard times. Both of my sisters influenced my life and I am who I am partly because of the two of them, good and bad.
I feel so fortunate to have had such a close relationship with my oldest sister. I sure miss her…Brenda passed away in 2019 at just 67 years old. I held her hand as she drew her last breath and I stopped breathing myself for a second as the reality of losing her ripped through my soul. I am lost without her and miss her so much.
My sister, Pam, and I still aren’t very close, sadly. We text each other a few Roll Tide’s during football season and we exchange birthday and Christmas cards. I guess to her, I’m still the baby who stole Momma and Daddy’s attention…and maybe I am. But I still wish she wanted to play Barbie dolls sometimes.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.