My mother never liked watching football. She said it was too rough and the men’s pants were way too tight. “They just don’t look decent,” she said.
Daddy, on the other hand, bled crimson and white. He was a die hard University of Alabama fan and considered Paul “Bear” Bryant almost a member of our family. While I was growing up, I remember my dad watching the games on our Zenith console television. He sat in his recliner, smoking Pall Malls and smiling when Bama made touchdowns. Occasionally he’d comment that “Old Bear got them boys trained right.” According to Daddy, Bryant was the only “real” coach in college football.
When my brother and brothers-in-law were at our house on game days, they were loud and vocal, whooping and hollering and cheering on the Crimson Tide. They walked the floors with their heads in their hands when a bad call was made or the team was losing. But, Daddy would just sit quietly with a tight jaw and narrowed eyes if the game wasn’t going his way.
My sisters watched the games sometimes with the men in the family, but Mother tried to get me to stay in the kitchen with her. She didn’t like me watching what she considered a “man’s sport” but that only made me want to watch it more.
I’d sneak around the corner of the living room to stare at the groups of young athletes battling for victory on the field. I can still recall seeing the legendary man on the sidelines…wearing a red sports jacket and black and white plaid hat. He seemed old to me and very serious, but because my daddy liked him…I did, too.
All through my childhood, I heard “Roll Tide” on Saturdays in the fall and early winter. Daddy looked forward to the games but Momma just kept griping and complaining about them. He gently reminded her that she never got upset when he watched baseball…she even cheered the Atlanta Braves on with him in later years. According to her, though, baseball players dressed respectable and all seemed to be “good boys”.
I will never forget one day in December back in 1982. Daddy was watching the Tide play in the Liberty Bowl against Illinois. Alabama entered the game with a 7-4 record, having lost to Auburn by just one point a few weeks prior. Bear Bryant had already announced his retirement after coaching the team for twenty-five years. His health was failing and at the age of 69, he had decided to pass the job on to someone else.
Daddy was pretty upset that Bear was leaving and the game was very important to him. It was the most covered game of the season to everyone in college football. Mother still complained, though, even knowing how significant the game was to Daddy. She was never a Bryant fan…it was rumored he was a heavy drinker and smoked like a freight train. She prayed for him, but didn’t like him.
The Crimson Tide was victorious that day and won the game 21-15. Daddy was ecstatic and tired…tired of Mother’s complaints. He turned off the TV, lit another Pall Mall and told her he would make her a deal.
Even though Daddy really enjoyed watching football, he didn’t like to upset Momma. He didn’t go to church with her back in those days, but he had a grave respect for her devotion and faith. If Mother said something was wrong, he believed her.
But while Momma wore her hair stacked to Jesus and attended church every time the doors were open, she did have one iniquity that was questionable. She loved soap operas. From the time they first transitioned from radio to television in the 1950s, she was hooked. The Guiding Light, All My Children, As the World Turns and One Life to Live were her favorites.
The daily dramas were part of my childhood and Momma talked about all the characters like they were family members. Daddy didn’t pay much attention to her when she talked about Victoria Lord and Asa Buchannan at the supper table…he could have cared less what she watched while he was at work. But her love for the daily dramas suddenly gave him something to bargain with.
“I’ll make you a deal,” he told her. “You stop watching your soap operas and I’ll stop watching football.”
I remember holding my breath and looking back and forth between Momma and Daddy. I loved watching the daytime soaps with my mother as much as I enjoyed watching the football games with my dad. She stared at him a good long time and he kept puffing on that cigarette.
“You got a deal,” she finally announced. I was never so shocked in my life.
I think back now and figure that Daddy was pretty upset about Bear Bryant retiring. I guess he thought that it would be a good time to step down himself and make Momma happy. Marriage is all about compromise, you know, and my parents were married for 53 years. I figure they knew what they were doing.
I don’t ever remember seeing Daddy watch another football game and I didn’t see Momma watching any more soap operas. Did they really give up their addictions? I don’t know. She may have snuck one in while he was at work, or he might have tuned in to a game while she was at church. To my knowledge, though, Momma quit worrying about fictional drama and Daddy retired from the game the same day as the “Bear” did.
As for me…well, Roll Tide because college football season is upon us and old Saban’s team looks good this year! And hey, this week on General Hospital, Nina warned Gladys she would tell Sonny everything if she didn’t help Sasha.
Glad I didn’t make any deals that day.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
