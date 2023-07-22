I would imagine that just about everyone on Sand Mountain has their own memories of “Catfish Cabin” on Hwy 431 in Albertville.
From family birthdays, holiday parties or even a Sunday afternoon catfish fillet dinner, it was the go-to for many. Just saying the restaurant’s name around town would bring a smile and a memory.
When I first heard of the building being torn down, it felt as if I immediately had this empty feeling in my chest. I had to drive out to the property just to be sure what I was told was correct. And, there it was. Or at least what was left of it. The foundation itself was there, but the roof was being torn down and some of the walls broken. Upon my next visit, there was nothing left but the foundation.
As I sat in the parking lot, remembering what used to be, I thought back to how many times I walked through those doors that were no longer there and went to work.
“The Cabin” as many of us called it back then, was my first waitress job. I worked three jobs during my college years at Snead State Community College and making $2.13 an hour waiting tables Thursday – Sunday at the Cabin was one of them.
During my years there, I learned what it was like to be on the other side of public service. I also learned to balance multiple plates of hot food on my tray, that more people order water with lemon than what you would think and regardless of what detergent you used, you always smelled like hushpuppies.
But, in-between all of this, I made friends. Friends that quickly turned into family because in reality, when you work right next to people day in and day out, you see them more than your own blood family. You grow accustomed to seeing them, knowing their life, knowing their children. You experience the same issues and go through them together in the business of public service. You would almost take it personally if someone chose to leave and find another job.
Being a single mom back then, it was like I was immediately given a new family and they accepted me for who I was. My oldest daughter, Kaitlyn Rose, came to work with me on a few occasions and would sit in the “overflow” area. I would make her a little glass bowl of croutons and top them with home-made Ranch dressing. She would sit with her bowl and wait in overflow until I finished my shift. She still eats croutons like that to this day.
As the years went by, we, just as the building did, started to grow older. Some would finish college, get married, start families and eventually leave the Cabin behind. Then, some left and came right back, unable to shake the draw the building and people had on them. But, as we know, all good things come to an end.
On my last day of clocking in, I don’t think I really understood that it was my last day to walk through those doors around back. The last day to see everyone as we were, so young and unaware of things to come next. I for sure thought the building would always be there. I could drive by at any time and have that reminder of my younger years, what was and what could have been, all thanks to a job I thought I would never like.
As it turns out, that building and the people inside of it taught me the meaning of love and friendship in more ways than I ever expected. Something I’m thankful for today.
Whatever lies next for that remaining slab of concrete, I hope it gives the next group of people the same memories it gave to all of us that worked there. The same life lessons. The same tough love. The same feeling that not every job feels like work if you love what you do and love the people who surround you while you do it.
If I could clock-in and work my waitress shift one last time, I absolutely would. Just to have that feeling of what was all those years ago and to remind myself that before I left that building for the very last time what Robert Frost said is true, “nothing gold can stay.” Not even a building with 1,000 memories tucked inside its doors.
Mary Bailey is a staff writer for The Reporter. She may be reached by calling 256-840-3000 or by emailing mary@southerntorch.com.
