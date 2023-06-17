It’s Tuesday morning, and I’m putting together the sports section for the Wednesday, June 14 edition of The Reporter when I receive a text from my beautiful bride, Malarie.
“Maggie just argued with me that she doesn’t have to brush her teeth because Jesus doesn’t want us to,” read the text, which brightened my day and lessened some of what we refer to as “deadline stress” around the newsroom.
Maggie, who is 4 years old, and her brothers, James and Brady, have been attending Vacation Bible School this week at our church, but I don’t believe any of the lessons have featured what the Lord said about good dental hygiene.
One of Maggie’s favorite things is to “go to Daddy’s work.”
During one of her visits to The Reporter, she wanted to write in a Microsoft Word document like me. After typing a bunch of letters, numbers and punctuation marks, she said, “This is a newspaper for God and Jesus.”
Sometimes, I call Maggie the “mini-boss” or the “little boss.” James says I shouldn’t do that, because it makes Maggie believe she really is the boss.
Last week, Southern Torch president Nick Jones called me during another of Maggie’s visits to our office. After our conversation ended, Maggie asked who called me. I told her it was daddy’s new boss, and she replied, “I’m your boss.”
Somehow, I don’t believe I had as much personality as Maggie does when I was 4 years old.
Maggie is a daddy’s girl, and I’m trying to enjoy it while it lasts. Too soon, she’ll grow up and want to spend time with everyone else but me.
Don’t ruin a child’s sports experience
This week, I read a story on Nick Saban’s youth football camp written by Chris Low, ESPN senior writer.
“We’re here to promote the game, to promote team, which you don’t get a lot of in this day and age unless you play sports,” Saban said during a 7:30 a.m. staff meeting that kicked off camp day.
“We’re going to have to have patience. But above everything else, they need to walk out of here thinking, ‘I like football.’ Part of the reason kids don’t play is that they have a bad experience with a coach when they’re young and never play again.”
Last fall, I was asked to be head coach of James’ team in the Crossville Flag Football League. My team consisted of players in kindergarten through third grade.
My team didn’t win a game, which proved I do a better job of writing about football than coaching it. However, I believe all the kids walked away at the end of the season still saying, “l like football.” I made sure I wasn’t one of those coaches like Nick Saban talked about.
Let me encourage you not to be one of those coaches who ruins it for a boy or girl in whatever youth sport it is. The kids won’t forget the experience you create for them, and I’d rather be remembered for creating a good one.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
