My mother graduated from the sixth grade in the early 1940s. She always told me that she loved going to school. She enjoyed learning, adored her teacher and was a good student. Arithmetic was her favorite subject but she said that she did well in reading and writing as well. When she finished her sixth year, her daddy told her that was “about enough schooling”. She could read, write, add and subtract so it was time for her to stay home and help out on the farm.
Momma said she cried because she really wanted to keep going to the big, clapboard schoolhouse with her younger brothers. But children didn’t argue with their parents back in those days…so she hung up her book bag and picked up a tow sack and headed to the cotton fields with her older siblings.
My daddy only got to finish the second grade at the Whiton schoolhouse up in DeKalb County. He learned to write his name, recite the ABCs and add two plus two. His father thought that was plenty of learning because what else did you need to know just to pick cotton? My dad was a young child when the Great Depression hit and he had to go to work to help his family survive during those bleak years of poverty and uncertainty.
In the early 1900s, school was a luxury for many low-income children like my mother and father. When they were allowed to go to school, there were no buses or other transportation to get them there. They walked…sometimes in harsh weather and for long distances…up to five miles. Once they were old enough to work, however, they were expected to labor in the fields, tend to the animals, clear land and plant crops. Momma also had to help with domestic chores like washing clothes and cooking meals.
While my mother often said how upset she was when she had to quit school as a child, Dad, on the other hand, said at the time, he didn’t mind. He preferred the outdoors over the schoolhouse any day of the week. As a teenager, he was drafted into the Army and sent to the jungles of Burma in 1943.
He stayed almost two years and lost part of his left hand in battle with the Japanese. After he recovered and was sent back to the states, the government was offering a program for soldiers to go back to school. The GI Bill was created in 1944 so that young veterans would have more opportunities. Men like my father were presented financial aid to further their education. Dad jumped at the chance and enrolled in the program.
He attended daily classes at a makeshift school house in the Lattiwood community between Albertville and Guntersville. Even though he didn’t enjoy school as a child, he realized that he loved it as an adult. He was a good student and within a couple years, he proudly displayed a high school diploma on the wall.
Daddy became a firm believer in a good education and made every effort for his four children to do well in school. He was very strict while I was growing up and said there were no exceptions for not making good grades. He helped with homework and offered assistance in every subject. An “A” was expected on report cards while a “B” was frowned upon.
I remember in high school making a 76 once on my report card in science class. It was the one subject I just couldn’t make myself fully understand. English, math and social studies were all a breeze for me and I made good grades in those classes.
The high marks in my favorite subjects didn’t impress Daddy that semester, though. He was very disappointed in my science grade and I could see in his eyes how much I had let him down. He grounded me…not just for a day or two…but for six weeks until the next report card was issued. I tried to argue with him. I was sixteen, with a car and six weekends full of plans with friends. But he shook his head and without a word, I knew not to keep on begging.
I was mad and upset. I didn’t even like my father at that point. I thought he was unreasonable and old fashioned and I begged my mother relentlessly to talk to him and get my punishment reduced. She told me to study harder and bring my grades up. She also told me how lucky I was to get to go to school and how much she would have loved to have been offered the chance to attend high school and get a diploma.
I sulked nightly in my room…and read my science book. My next report card had an “A” on it for the class I despised. I also learned a valuable lesson that if I tried harder, I could do better, even in subjects I didn’t particularly like.
As I grow older, I am so thankful that my parents made sure I did well in school and taught me the importance of a good education. I did my best to pass the value of learning on to my three children. I wasn’t near as strict with them as my dad was with me, but I did everything I could to make sure they completed their curriculum and wore that cap and gown. Hopefully, they will encourage their own kids to achieve those same goals and will someday watch them take that walk across the stage to receive their diploma.
I just hope these grandkids appreciate it all and realize what our ancestors went through to get an education and the struggles they endured just to learn reading, writing and arithmetic.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
