When I was in the fourth grade at Evans Elementary School, I won the 4-H speech contest. I remember a lot of things from my childhood, but no matter how hard I try I can’t recall what I wrote about.
I do remember, however, that it was easy to write that speech because putting my thoughts onto paper has always been second nature to me. I also recall how nervous I was standing up in the lunchroom and reading the words I had written. It’s hard for people to believe now, but as a child, I was considered shy. As I stood behind that little podium perched atop a lunchroom table, my knees were knocking and my hands were shaking. I looked straight down at my note cards the entire time because looking at my peers and teachers was just more than I could handle.
Apparently, I did pretty good though because I took home a blue ribbon for it that I still have today…in the bottom of a box in the top of my office closet. Momma and Daddy were extremely proud of me for winning and agreed to take me to Grant for the county wide competition that was to be held in a couple of weeks..
Over the course of those next few days, I didn’t practice reading my speech at all. But I did stand in front of my mirror and practice the smile I was going to flash the audience when I won. I told Momma, Daddy, my Barbie dolls and the kids next door that I just knew I was going to bring home another blue ribbon. I could visualize the announcer calling my name as the county speech contest winner and told Momma I figured I’d win the state championship in Montgomery in a few weeks, too.
Despite my newfound confidence, I was still as nervous as a cat on a hot tin roof when they called my name to walk onto the stage at DAR school and recite my speech. I stared down at my cards and started reading, but ventured a glance at the audience after the first paragraph. When I looked back down, I’d lost my place and had no idea where to start back at. I stumbled over my words and finally caught back up about page three …with a red face and sweat popping out on my forehead.
I lost…to my cousin Maxine of all people. She had her speech memorized and didn’t even have any cards to read from. She looked around at the audience and the judges…talking and smiling the entire time. I realized that she deserved to win, but I was still broken hearted and empty handed. No participation trophy…no participation ribbon…nothing. On the ride back home, Momma bragged on Maxine a lot and told me that I should practice more if I entered the contest the next year. She told me that I wrote a good story, but the contest was all about “speech” which meant the presentation was just as important as the essay.
Did the judges hurt my feelings by not giving a trophy to me just for entering the contest? Nah…that thought never entered my mind. Did I get emotionally upset when my mother explained why she thought I didn’t win? Nope…I was just a little ashamed at myself for not practicing more. I knew Momma was right and she was just trying to prepare me for taking a loss in life if I didn’t come out the winner in every contest I entered.
Fast forward to modern day. My grandsons and the rest of their teammates have received a trophy every year they have played baseball…whether they won or lost. The award is merely for participating. If their parents pay the $85 registration fee, spend a few hundred dollars for cleats, bats, gloves and helmets plus rearrange their entire April, May and June schedules to take their child to practices and ballgames where they spend several dollar bills on Gatorades, sno-cones and nachos and cheese…it doesn’t matter if the child wins any of their games because little Johnny is going to receive a trophy for playing baseball. Which by the way is a game that kids used to play outside all summer long along with their best buddies, even if they didn’t get a trophy or a sno-cone.
Now, before you start agreeing with me or arguing against me, I need to make a confession. Those precious little boys are my grandsons…and I have been guilty of contributing to their trophy fund at the end of each season, no matter how they ranked among the other teams. But why? I actually have no idea myself. I suppose like the rest of the world, I have gotten a little soft. Did I help pay for my own son to get a participation trophy back when he played baseball almost thirty years ago? Nope, I sure didn’t. If his team played poorly and lost, I always recommended he practice more and I even offered to hit a few stitches off some leather myself with him to help.
Participation trophies are a hot topic in sports these days. Some people argue that they increase self-esteem and elevate success in young children. Others, however, believe that giving a trophy to a child who doesn’t win kills their sense of competition because losing is an opportunity that children can use to try harder next time.
When I lost that 4H speech contest when I was ten years old, it motivated me to improve my speaking skills and work harder the next time I entered a competition. Did I win the following year? Nope… but I did a much better job than the previous year. So, I kept practicing and working even harder. And that’s what I still do…every day….even without any participation trophies in my closet.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
