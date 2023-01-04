Bill King

Bill King

The year 2023 is here. The year is young and still new. To hear the date spoken has a strange sound to it,but that won’t last long. Within a few weeks we’ll get used to hearing the new date, and within a few months we won’t even think twice about. Recently, I told a young adult that I’m still writing last year’s date on my checks. He replied, “What’s a check?” My how things have changed.

Fifty-years ago, the year was 1973. To a young person, that date sounds like ancient history. To someone my age or older, it seems like yesterday. To hear that date spoken brings back a flood of memories. It was in the year of 1973 that I graduated from high school. Mine was Plainview High School, in Rainsville, Alabama. About 6-years earlier, when I was in the 6 th grade, I was given a gold pin that had the initials P.H.S. followed the words “Class of ’73.” I still remember thinking that date will never get here. Not only did it get there, but now I’m staring at it in the rearview mirror, and it is 50 years behind me!

