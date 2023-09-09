When I was around four years old, my dad got sick and couldn’t work for a while. To help with the bills, Mother took a job in the lunchroom at an elementary school in Albertville. She had to be there very early each day and was usually finished up by noon. Daddy was too sick to look after me, so they enrolled me in daycare at the Nazarene school out on the highway.
I had never stayed with anyone other than my parents and siblings, so I was in a state of shock. I was a shy little girl at that age, and extremely spoiled being the baby of the family. I had never been on a schedule to eat, nap or play, so I had serious problems getting adjusted to school life. I sat and cried most of the days there and refused to eat their food…it just didn’t taste like Momma’s. I took my Baby Tender Love doll with me every morning and can still remember sitting in a little chair, holding her tight, while I watched the other kids laughing and playing.
Mother felt sorry for me, but our family needed a weekly paycheck, so she had to keep working. To try and help me understand that she was definitely picking me up each day and not leaving me forever, she bought a yellow Mickey Mouse watch and showed me how to tell time on it. I learned that when the little hand was on 12 and the big hand on 3, it was time for Momma to walk through the door and take me home.
It still didn’t help my distress very much. After a couple months, the teacher talked to Mother and told her that she had no idea what to do with me…I just wouldn’t cooperate and my crying was disruptive to the other children in the classroom. That ended my stay there. Momma called Grandma and Grandpa and asked if they could watch me in the mornings. They readily agreed and I was tickled pink.
Grandpa Morrow was my hero and I loved my sweet grandmother, so life got better quickly for me. Grandpa was always waiting for me at the crack of dawn each morning when Mother dropped me off at their little house on McKinney Avenue. When we went inside, the smell of bacon frying and biscuits in the oven greeted me. While Grandma put our breakfast on the table, I tucked a dish towel into the front of my shirt just like Grandpa did while we bowed our heads for grace.
After we ate, I helped clean up the kitchen…tidying up the table and drying the dishes while Grandpa turned on their small black and white television. We all sat in the living room and watched Grady Reeves and the Morning Folks show. When it went off, we tuned in to The Beverly Hillbillies, Gomer Pyle and Green Acres. Then at 8:30, it was time for my favorite, I Love Lucy.
Grandpa wasn’t a fan of the red headed comedian at all, but he knew that I loved the show. So, he would put on his hat, pick up his walking cane and tell us he was going to walk to town. Looking back now, I realize that he was 77 years old when I stayed with them. He was in good physical shape though, because he walked the mile or so to a small barber shop downtown where he sat and shared the daily talk with the other patrons.
After Lucy went off at 9:00 am, Grandma read the Bible to me, sang some good old gospel hymns and talked about raising twelve kids. Sometimes she fell asleep in her chair and I took the chance to wander around the house and explore. I was always thrilled when I saw Grandpa walking down the street towards home.
He was all smiles when he returned and would usually tell me to go “fetch” his banjo. We sat on the front porch, him picking and singing away the rest of the morning while Grandma cooked our lunch. Between songs, he told me about rabbit hunting, picking cotton and breaking mules.
Mother worked in the lunchroom for almost a year and I had two good babysitters during those months. I learned a lot from my grandparents and I still treasure the time I spent with them so much.
I am a grandmother myself now with four grandsons…they call me “Nanny.” My oldest, Dylan, is 17 years old. He is a senior in high school and also works a part time job bagging groceries. I love it when I see him pull into the driveway and walk through my back door for some of Nanny’s home cooking.
The three younger grandsons live within two miles from me and are frequent visitors. Jaxtin is eight, Levi is 7 and the boss, Javin, is 4 years old. I pick up the two older ones at school some afternoons and the youngest gets to spend the day with me occasionally when Momma has to go to work.
I love keeping the boys as much as possible because I still recall how much I enjoyed spending time with my own grandparents. I try my best to be a good mentor, role model, playmate and confident to all of them. We build forts in the living room and play basketball in the driveway. They know that Nanny always has their favorite snacks and gives them plenty of love and attention.
I admit, they wear me out at times, but when their parents come to pick them up and they wrap those little arms around me and beg to stay at Nanny’s house, it warms my heart and I count my blessings.
This Sunday is Grandparents Day. If you still have yours, try to go see them for a visit. Us Nanny’s sure would love to see you.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
