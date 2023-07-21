My husband and I recently sold some property and needed to clean it up before we signed the closing papers. Over almost twenty years, we had accumulated several tons of rubbish and useless items scattered among several outbuildings and barns. The job was overwhelming and we had contemplated how on earth we were going to get the task completed in the time frame allotted.
Not very enthusiastically, I began to sort through some of the items and posted a few things for sale online. I listed some old stereo equipment for a cheap price because I had no idea if it even worked or not. A guy quickly responded that he wanted to purchase it. I met him and his spouse at our house in the Painter community and we exchanged money while he loaded up my junk that was apparently his treasure.
On impulse, I asked the couple if they would be interested in working for us for a few days. I told them what the job involved and what we could pay…they quickly agreed. When they drove away, I honestly thought I’d never see them again. The following Friday, however, they showed up on time and got busy. While I had been dismayed lately by the failing work ethic of people in our area, this young couple restored my faith in blue collar workers. Billy and Beverly never complained about any task, no matter how small or how large. They both worked tirelessly in the heat and stayed long hours to make sure we got finished with what needed to be done. This couple that I barely knew went above and beyond for us.
I had never felt such a blessing in my life! If we hadn’t crossed paths with them, I have no idea how we could have accomplished all that we did in such a short time. Besides paying them for their help, we also gave them several items that we meant to discard, but they insisted they could use. Pots and pans, chairs, tools…things that had long lost their usefulness with us, but were greatly appreciated by them.
I don’t think our meeting with Billy and Beverly was just random…it definitely had a purpose and the timing was just right. Not only did we gain the help we needed, we were also taught a lesson…there are still some good, hard-working people in the world… you just have to cross their path and give them a chance.
Last week, my husband and I took a short trip to celebrate our anniversary and crossed paths with yet another couple who had an impact on my life. We traveled to North Carolina for a couple days then rode over to Hiawassee, Georgia where we stayed at a lovely old resort on Lake Chatuge. The views were incredible and the amenities were just right. The best part of our time there, however, wasn’t anything the resort had to offer…it was the people we met. The last night of our visit, we sat out by the lake and talked for several hours to a very interesting lady from Florida. We met her husband the following morning and spent some time getting to know him as well.
Christy and Allan told us about their lives…he had grown up on a dairy farm much like my husband had and also had undergone knee surgery, which Larry is scheduled for soon. We shared highlights of our lives with them and quickly discovered we had much in common and shared similar views on various subjects. While the four of us grew up in different parts of the country and have very different lifestyles, we connected and enjoyed each other’s company.
I was most intrigued by the confidence and success of my new friend. She told me she made some mistakes in high school and was labeled by a teacher who told her that she would “never amount to anything and would probably be on welfare her entire life”. Christy told me that woman’s dire prediction helped catapult her career and kept her pushing onward through the years…always striving to do better. Through hard work and never giving up, she earned a college degree and owns her own company now, traveling all over the world. She has children and grandchildren she adores, as well, and told me that no matter what her work schedule is, family comes first.
Her story got me to thinking about my own life. I have been struggling lately with who I am and what I want to accomplish. Meeting Christy somehow cleared up the fog and has shown me that it’s never too late to fulfill your goals no matter what hurdles have been thrown your way. She also made me realize how important family is and to always find the joy in them even in the chaos.
I have always loved the idea of a “bigger picture” and that the world is full of people just waiting to interact with each other. I have crossed paths with several during my fifty-seven years who have made a great impact in my life. A few taught me lessons while others fulfilled a need I didn’t even realize was there at the time. Some men and women that I have crossed paths with arrived at just the right place and right time to provide a specific message and to remind me of what’s important in life.
I am thankful for all the people I have crossed paths with in my life…the good and the bad because I know there was a reason behind them all. And I am sincerely grateful for my recent encounters with Billy and Beverly and Christy and Allan…they all made my days a little more pleasant and much more meaningful.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
