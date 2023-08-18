Several years ago, I published a small magazine and searched for stories to fill the pages. I wrote about local heroes, new businesses and memories from the good old days. I received a phone call one day from a lady who told me she subscribed to my publication and had a young daughter who wanted to meet me. She said her little girl just loved looking at the photographs of all the children I included in the magazine each month.
I told her I’d be happy to meet them…just tell me when and where. She told me they were at Shepherd’s Cove in Albertville…her daughter had cancer. I swallowed the lump in my throat and arranged a time the following day to visit them.
I was running late that Tuesday afternoon. I owned and operated a small gas station in the Painter community in addition to publishing the magazine each month, so I stayed on overdrive every day. I parked and entered the facility, not knowing what to expect as I walked down the pristine hallway.
When I entered the darkened room and approached the hospital bed, it took all that was inside me not to burst into tears and fall to my knees. A frail, tiny body, not even weighing twenty pounds, smiled up at me while the hum of machines attached to her was deafening. “You are pretty,” she whispered. The tears flowed freely then and I struggled to find my voice. “You look like a little angel,” I told her.
“Keaston” was a healthy baby girl born four years prior…over eight pounds to be exact. She was a blessing swaddled in pink following two older brothers. She was a good baby and blew out the single candle on her first birthday cake a year later, surrounded by family who adored her.
Six months later, she had a routine check-up and her next round of childhood immunizations. She got a clean bill of health, weighing 32 pounds, walking and talking up a storm. Two days later, her abdomen was distended a little larger than normal and by Friday, had continued to grow even larger. Her mother took her to their pediatrician who diagnosed it as “gastritis” and sent them home.
With no improvement, the family made the decision a few days later to take their baby to Huntsville Hospital. An MRI changed their life forever. The scan showed a ten-centimeter tumor in Keaston’s abdomen and a transfer to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham was quickly ordered.
Days later, the prognosis was clear…cancer. Neuroblastoma to be exact…a big word and a huge disease for such a little girl. It was already in Stage 4 and had spread to her young bones as well as her lymph nodes. An aggressive round of chemotherapy and radiation were induced and subsequently, several surgeries followed to remove the tumor. After Keaston recovered from the operation, the family sighed a breath of relief and enjoyed a few months in remission.
The following year in the month of March, the spring winds blew in a dark gust of bad news. Keaston’s cancer had returned once again and invaded her chest, abdomen and bone marrow. The familiar rounds of chemotherapy and radiation followed and preparations were made for a stem cell transplant.
After the surgery, she stayed in the hospital for three months before going home. All was well for a time, but once again, cancer reared its’ ugly head and another tumor, this one even larger than the previous ones, returned. This time, with no hope for a cure, doctors began several rounds of palliative chemotherapy. It wasn’t administered to try and shrink the tumor’s growth, but to aid in reducing Keaston’s pain.
It didn’t help much and she steadily grew worse. Her family moved her into Hospice care in May of that year. There were no more cures, no more hopes and sadly no more time for this precious little girl.
Keaston fought for over three weeks to celebrate her fourth birthday on June 1st. She died quietly in her mother’s arms twenty days later.
One out of every 285 kids will develop cancer before the age of twenty. There are 17,000 children diagnosed with the disease each year in the United States and almost 2,000 dies as a result. I can’t imagine the pain these families go through when their lives are changed so drastically.
Everyone who met Keaston, including myself, realized that she was only loaned to us for a short period of time. She was an angel, sent to earth for us to love while she lived and to mourn when she died. She taught family, friends and medical staff the true meaning of faith.
This precious little girl always had a smile on her face and twinkle in her eyes…right up until they closed for the last time.
Her mother told me she loved to play dress up, wear lip gloss and get her fingernails painted.
The day that I met Keaston, she told me her favorite color was pink and she wanted to be a ballerina if she got to grow up.
Even though our meeting was 15 years ago, I still think of her often. It was such a blessing to be with her even for a brief time.
I can just see her up in Heaven now…pain free, dressed in a pink ballerina outfit, smiling and dancing with the other angels.
Close your eyes…you can see her, too.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
