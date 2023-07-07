I’m checking Facebook last weekend when a post from Charlene Chandler, wife of my classmate and lifelong friend, Mark Chandler, pops up in my newsfeed.
Charlene is writing about Mark accepting a job in Mossyrock, which at first glance, I thought it said Mossy Oak, which isn’t a town but the name of a company in West Point, Mississippi.
I read it again and realized Charlene was talking about the Chandlers moving to Mossyrock, Washington, a small city in Lewis County, the most conservative county in western Washington. Eighteen of the last 19 Republican presidential tickets successfully carried Lewis County, which means it has more in common with Alabama than the rest of “The Evergreen State.”
The Chandlers moved across country from Georgia to Washington after Mark accepted the job as superintendent of the Mossyrock School District, which has three schools — an elementary, junior high and high school.
I asked the Allen family’s Amazon Alexa app how far it is from Crossville to Mossyrock, Washington, and she answered 2,596 miles by car.
Mark and Charlene attended the Crossville class of 1984’s 35-year reunion in 2019, and I certainly hope they can attend our 40th next year. We don’t have a date yet, but we do plan to get together.
Mark met my beautiful bride, Malarie, for the first time at our 35-year reunion. He was happy for me but a little surprised too, because he thought I was a confirmed bachelor. I’m thankful the Lord blessed me with a beautiful family, even if it was later than everyone else’s timetable.
I remember in the final semester of our senior year at CHS, Mark was eager to be finished with school. We had geography class in second period with Mr. McCormick, and Mark numbered either 1-50 or 1-60 on a page in his notebook. Every school day, he crossed through a number on a countdown to graduation.
Mark had no desire to become an educator when he received his diploma on May 17, 1984, but the Lord had a different plan for his life. He’s been a teacher, a principal and now a superintendent, and he’s earned a doctorate. They know him as Dr. Chandler in Mossyrock.
I hope the folks out West learn to love and appreciate Mark as much as me and the rest of our classmates do.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
