They were delivering it today. Just in time for New Year’s Day. A color TV! To be specific, a 21” RCA* - in a wooden cabinet, no less. This was as high tech as you could get in 1966. =All those football games tomorrow, capped off with my beloved Bama versus Nebraska in the Orange Bowl, were going to be in color! What a way to start off the year! This was going to be the greatest bowl season in the history of bowl seasons. Let my Mom watch that stupid Rose Parade to see the “pretty flowers,” Dad and I knew that was just a prerequisite to the main event. Because tomorrow night, we were going to watch Alabama give Nebraska a technicolor butt whipping.
Then I started thinking about all the weekly shows! I would finally get to see that NBC Peacock* spread his colorful plumage. At last, we were going to know what the Cartwright’s Ponderosa* Ranch looked like in color. Disney’s Wonderful World of Color* was actually going to be in color! Even Flipper*! If a certain little brown-haired girl had only paid more attention to me in school, life would be perfect for this 12-year-old boy.
In mid-morning, the delivery truck pulled in our driveway. I think I heard angels sing the Hallelujah Chorus*. The whole family assembled on our small front porch and watched in excited silence as two guys strapped it to a dolly and began the ascent up our stairs. In my mind, they might as well have been carrying the Ark of the Covenant. I’m pretty sure If those men had let so much as a corner of that maple cabinet touch the ground, they would have been struck dead.
My father was watching this procession closely. This was a big investment for our household, and Dad was justifiably proud of the purchase. So, he stood there like a shift supervisor as this electronic marvel made its way into our living room, thru the kitchen, to the far end of our pine paneled den.
It fit perfectly. That was no surprise - because Dad had measured that space about 34 times. The delivery team plugged in the set and hooked up the antenna that sat on top of the cabinet. I stood staring in disbelief. As of this moment, my family officially owned a color television.
It was beautiful. If not for the screen, it would have looked like a fine piece of furniture. To the right of the picture, there were a few controls, the most prominent being a large dial to change the channels - which was a simple task, because there were only three of them - one for each network. Technically, you could say there were four if you counted public TV, which we most certainly did not. It also had a voice activated channel changer. Here’s how it worked. My Dad said, “Hey Joe, get up and turn it on NBC.” And I did.
Below the dial were two smaller knobs. One was the On/ Off control that also adjusted the volume. The other handled contrast. Then, further down was something we had never seen before. There were two small adjustable wheels, side by side, each with multi colored faces. Upon closer inspection, we discovered that these were the color and tint adjustments. They made the magic happen.
Since all the prep was done, one of the men turned the set on. We watched as Search For Tomorrow* appeared in grainy tones of ...black and white! Huh? What’s this? I suppressed my desire to slam down the World Book Encyclopedia* I had in my hands, and instead asked what I thought was an intelligent question.
“Uh, what’s wrong with it?”
The delivery guy looked down at me, and said politely, "Nothing.”
My Dad continued this line of questioning. “So, it’s got to warm up or something?"
“Naw.” He sounded like he had heard this one a few times before.
“Then why isn’t it in color?”
“The technician needs to come in and make the adjustments. Won’t take but a few minutes.”
“Is he coming later today?” I asked. My question was really a plea.
“Not today. He’s booked up. I expect he’ll be here right after the first.”
I felt faint. In my mind, this was child abuse. How could you put a color TV right in front of us and not let us watch it in color? That’s like meeting Dolly Parton when she’s wearing a buttoned up top coat.
My father did not share my outrage. Instead, he was almost indifferent. “Well, I guess that will have to do. What’s a couple more days when you’ve waited this long?," he said flatly. I shook my head in disbelief. Logic and patience were not something I expected from my old man.
Their job completed, the delivery guys made their way out of the house, but not before issuing a stern warning. The older of the two men said, “Under no circumstances are you to touch the color wheels. Let the technician do that. If you fool with those dials you could really mess up the TV. It could even void the warranty. I know you want to, but just don’t.”
Well, there went plan B. From the moment he said there would be no color programs until after New Year’s, I had decided that I was going to make those adjustments. But now, I thought if I so much as touched those knobs, I would be condemned to hell.
So, we watched the Rose Parade and all the bowl games without color. I was still sick with disappointment, but it was tempered by Alabama’s black and white butt whipping of Nebraska. Looking back, I guess that’s a fair trade.
Not surprisingly, the technician showed up on January 2. He walks in, slightly repositions the antenna, then goes straight to the forbidden color wheels. A couple of turns on the left one, a turn or two on the right one, and just like that, Password* with Allen Ludden* is perfectly pigmented.
“That’s it,” he said. And like that he’s done.
I don’t know if I was more stunned or angry. Some technician. This guy was nothing but a color-wheel-turner, and barely one at that. I should have known that the one time I follow the rules, it costs me. All I had to do was make a couple of clandestine swipes on those controls, and we would have been all set for New Year’s Day. But no. I followed the rules because we were told that even attempting to adjust the color on the TV set would pretty much cause it to explode. And I’m still a little peeved about it 54 years later.
I was even more surprised by my Dad’s reaction. If you knew my father, you knew he had a shorter temper than the Punisher during rush hour. But I was stunned how incredibly calm he was throughout the whole episode. In fact, all he did is grab a beer, walk in the den, look at the television, and say, “Hey Joe, isn’t Bonanza on? Turn it on NBC.”
* indicates pop culture references that Millennials almost certainly do not know about. I suggest you check them out on Wikipedia.
Joe Hobby is a comedian from Alabama who wrote for Jay Leno for many years.
