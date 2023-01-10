Joe Hobby

Joe Hobby

They were delivering it today. Just in time for New Year’s Day.  A color TV!  To be specific, a 21” RCA* - in a wooden cabinet, no less. This was as high tech as you could get in 1966.  =All those football games tomorrow, capped off with my beloved Bama versus Nebraska in the Orange Bowl, were going to be in color! What a way to start off the year! This was going to be the greatest bowl season in the history of bowl seasons. Let my Mom watch that stupid Rose Parade to see the “pretty flowers,” Dad and I knew that was just a prerequisite to the main event. Because tomorrow night, we were going to watch Alabama give Nebraska a technicolor butt whipping. 

Then I started thinking about all the weekly shows! I would finally get to see that NBC Peacock* spread his colorful plumage. At last, we were going to know what the Cartwright’s Ponderosa* Ranch looked like in color. Disney’s Wonderful World of Color* was actually going to be in color! Even Flipper*! If a certain little brown-haired girl had only paid more attention to me in school, life would be perfect for this 12-year-old boy.

