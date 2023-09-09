Rick Baker works as a managing director, wealth manager advisor, portfolio manager, and sports and entertainment advisor at Merrill/Bank of America.
He’s visited 49 states, and his company has an office in Hollywood, California. His friends include NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, musicians and actors. He’s also an advisor to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
But besides his family, I believe there’s no one Rick would rather spend time with than the students at Crossville High School, particularly the seniors. The 1977 CHS graduate returned to his alma mater Friday, Sept. 1 to discuss the 2024 Rick Baker Scholarship Program and encourage the seniors to make every minute of the day count.
When Rick visits, he comes bearing gifts. On this trip, he gave each senior a backpack featuring the crest, or logo, of his scholarship program.
Rick announced his scholarship program during a January speech in front of the entire student body at CHS. He’s donating at least 25 scholarships a year for 10 years to Snead State Community College.
In May, he awarded a total of 29 scholarships, with four of them going to deserving seniors who are attending colleges or universities other than Snead State.
“I’m talking to you guys from my heart. I’m so happy to be here, because it thrills my heart,” Rick said.
“What is 1440? Everybody has 1440. 1440 is the number of minutes in a day. You’ve got the same number of minutes I’ve got, and I’ve got the same number of minutes that you’ve got, and you’ve got to make every minute count.
“You’re at a plateau right now in your careers. You’re at a plateau right now in your lives. And, you’re going to go this way — you’re going to go up, or you’re going to go down. I’m going to give you an opportunity to go all the way up.
“That’s what you want to do. You want to change the trajectory of your lives, and you want to change the trajectory of your parents’ lives. You can do it. You can be successful, and you can take them and take them with you and be super successful. All you have to do is take advantage of that one minute every day. You’ve got to live for it.”
Rick showed the seniors a wristband with 1440 written on it. Between now and Christmas, he’s going to have a 1440 wristband made for each of them.
He also brought with him four shirts — two styles for the boys and two styles for the girls. He asked them to vote on their favorite style. The shirts will be another gift for the seniors, and they will feature his scholarship crest on the front and the motto “1440 - Make Every Minute Count” on the back.
“On the scholarships, we’re going to do 25 like we did last year,” Rick said. “This year, we may do 50. That means that two of every three of y’all are going to get a scholarship, and there’s so many things you can do with that scholarship. It’s not just a business degree.
“Last year when we did the scholarship, many kids didn’t apply. They were lazy, they forgot about the deadline, they didn’t think they had a chance at getting it. So this year, every one of y’all need to try to get one of these scholarships, because this year it’s going to be a little bit different. We’re actually not going to give it to the valedictorian or the salutatorian or the person with the best grades. We’re going to give it to the person who wants it the most.
“I was an average student in high school. My academic career didn’t take off until I went to college and I really realized, ‘OK, this is what makes a difference in my life.’”
Rick grew up working hard on a farm in the Rodentown community outside Crossville. His father wanted him to continue the family’s farming tradition, but Rick chose to attend Snead State and then transfer to Auburn, where he graduated cum laude with a degree in economics.
Another highlight of Rick’s visit was his announcement of a scholarship opportunity for a CHS senior boy who’s interested in becoming a dentist or doctor.
“I’ve worked a deal out with a major college in Tennessee, and we together are going to give one of you guys an opportunity to get to be awarded a full seven-year scholarship to be a doctor or dentist,” he said.
“You’ve got to have a GPA of 3.5 or better and an ACT of 28 or better. If you can do it, you’ve got a great shot. And then I’ll make sure you get in front of the committee, and I’ll make sure you’ve got a really great shot at getting this full-blown scholarship. It doesn’t get any bigger than that. That’s hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
Rick also visited Crossville’s agriculture classroom and shop facility, which is the same one he took classes in as a CHS student. “We’re trying to beef up the ag program a little bit more this year or in the future,” he said.
Before leaving town, he toured Crossville Elementary School for the first time. My son, Brady, is a second grader at CES, and it’s a wonderful school.
My son, James, will be a senior during the 10th year of Rick’s scholarship program. My beautiful bride, Malarie, and I will make sure James applies for one of the 25 scholarships.
Rick’s generosity continues to amaze me, and I hope the CHS class of 2024 appreciates it and walks through the door of opportunity he’s opened for them.
“I want you guys to think about something,” Rick told the seniors. “I want you always to think positive. And no matter when something negative happens in your life, think positive.
“I’m going to give you a little suggestion to do, and I think it’s going to make a big difference. I want you to take a jar, a bowl, whatever you want to call it, and put it somewhere it’s just for you. Put it in your room, put it in your locker, put it somewhere that it’s just yours and nobody else’s.
“I want you to take some index cards, and every time you have a success, you write it down on a card. If you pass a big test, if one of your parents has been sick and they get healthy, something good that happens. When you get to the end of the year, you’re going to have 10, 20, 30 cards in that jar, and you keep that jar with you.
“And every time something bad happens or something wrong happens that’s got you down or you get depressed, you go and you take that jar out. Take that jar out and you start looking at your successes. That’s going to make you forget about your struggle.”
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com or shannon@southerntorch.com.
