When I turned sweet 16 back in 1982, Daddy instructed me to stay off the highways as much as possible. He told me they were dangerous and I’d be better off to stick to the byways and side roads. His advice was from experience…he had been involved in a couple terrible wrecks on different highways through the years, with one taking the life of his brother. But like most teenagers, I chose to do things my way as often as possible. I knew I could get to where I was going much quicker by speeding down the freshly paved four-lane and catching the green lights.
Less than a week later, I was wishing I had listened to my dad when a truck ran a red light on 431 in Albertville and t-boned my little orange Honda Civic in the passenger side. The police and ambulance showed up within minutes…lights spinning and sirens blasting. I was crying so hard I couldn’t breathe and the paramedics thought I was critically injured. I was fine. I was just shedding buckets of tears dreading the minute Daddy drove up and saw that I didn’t listen to his advice. When he got there though, there was no scolding and no “I told you so’s”…he was just thankful I was okay and escaped without a scratch.
Through the years, however, I continued to stray from my father’s advice and traversed the main highways on a regular basis. With three kids, we kept the roads to the schools and ball fields pretty hot and like most parents I was always in a hurry.
For twelve years, I also had a job that involved traveling and stayed on the roads five days a week, as much as twelve hours a day. I drove mostly highways and interstates across Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee and wore out several sets of tires in the process.
Fast forward to 2020…when the world stopped spinning for a few months. Like many people, I was leery of going to ordinary places like the grocery store and discount giants. I discovered online shopping and fell in love with the convenience of it. With a Prime account, I could get common household goods like toilet paper and coffee delivered right to my front door within a 24-hour period. I quickly got on a first name basis with the FedEx and UPS drivers.
As the pandemic slowly faded away, I began emerging back into the “real” world again, but not like I once had. I took a job working from home, so my pajamas and became my wardrobe of choice. I occasionally went out to eat with my husband or to a local ball game for one of my grandsons and on rare instances, made a quick trip at Hobby Lobby. But I could hear my father’s voice in the recesses of my mind and usually went around the busy highway.
Last week, I decided to get out of the house one day and pick up a few things I needed instead of ordering them online. I made a list of places I needed to go while I drank my Maxwell House and was soon on Highway 431, traveling from Sardis to Guntersville. Traffic was bumper to bumper just about the entire way. It took almost thirty minutes for me to get from Boaz to Albertville only to have to stop because the train was blocking the road…for exactly twenty-seven minutes! I didn’t realize I should have brought bottled water and snacks for my excursion.
Each place I stopped at always took several minutes to get back out onto main road and each traffic light sometimes turned from red to green and back to red at least three times before I was able to proceed through it. Who were all these people, I wondered, and where were they all going?
Beside cars and trucks, I saw several pedestrians along the highway. There was a Haitian woman carrying a bag walking down the side of 431 like she was on a stroll through her village. Her steps were slow and sure with no fear at all. Three small children followed close on her heels…I could tell they knew to keep up, because she never looked back. I wouldn’t have walked on that highway with my three toddlers for a million dollars…but perhaps she had no choice.
I also saw four different men riding bicycles down the four-lane through Albertville. I don’t think those cyclists were practicing for a marathon…a couple of them had grocery bags tied to their handle bars. It looked like they were just trying to get from point A to point B without having to stop at the pumps for a few gallons. They peddled quickly into the oncoming traffic…not slowing down or panicking even when the eighteen wheelers occasionally strayed a little too close to the white line.
Right in the middle of town, I saw a businessman standing in the median, holding a bag of Colonel Sanders’ special recipe. He was trying to get back across the road to eat his lunch but the traffic was so heavy I figure his drumsticks were a little cold by the time he made it back to his desk. It did answer my question though of why the chicken crossed the road.
During my day trip, I saw not one but two separate accidents on the busy stretch of 431. Thankfully neither fender bender looked too bad and I said a prayer that all involved escaped injury.
Even though it took a few more hours than I originally anticipated, I finally made it safely back home. While unloading the car, I thought about Daddy’s warnings so long ago. That highway really is unsafe. The 98-mile stretch of Highway 431 that runs from Phenix City to Dothan is ranked as one of the most dangerous roads in the world.
I’m sure that many of you have to travel those few miles between Boaz and Guntersville on a daily basis…my hat is off to you and you are in my prayers! As for me, I’m going to add a new pair of pajamas to my online shopping cart when I order my toilet paper and coffee. I think Daddy would approve.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.