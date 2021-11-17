An Albertville firefighter is recovering from burns at UAB burn center Wednesday.
Albertville Department officials said a fire was reported just after 2 p.m. at a home at 889 Hustleville Road. The homeowner was not home at the time but arrived home to discover a fire.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames.
A fireman fighting the fire received serious burns while fighting the fire and was transported to UAB burn center by Albertville Fire and Rescue.
The fireman’s identity is not being released at this time, although Assistant Fire Chief Brent Ennis said Wednesday night the firefighter is in “good” condition with what are considered non-life-threatening injuries. Ennis said he is expected to remain in the hospital for several days.
Ennis said firemen remain on the scene and are expected to return Thursday to continue an investigation.
No cause has been determined at this time and the investigation is ongoing, Ennis said.
