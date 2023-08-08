Two females and one male have been arrested for kidnapping, and assault, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
The arrests stem from an incident where a man walked up to a home in the Egypt Community asking for help with his hands bound behind him on July 29. The victim’s identity has not been released.
Deputies and medics responded to the scene and the victim was taken to a Gadsden hospital for treatment. He was later transported to a Birmingham hospital where he underwent surgeries for his injuries.
Timothy Baker, 49, and Brandy Click, 46, are charged with first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree assault. Amy Downing, 48, was charged with first-degree assault. All charges are felonies according to Etowah County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Wesley Smith.
All subjects involved were acquaintances and it was not a random attack.
Baker and Click are currently incarcerated in the Etowah County Detention Center with no bond on the first-degree kidnapping charge and a bond of $50,000 each for the charge of first-degree assault.
Downing is currently incarcerated in the Marshall County Jail but once released she will be extradited to Etowah County on the charge of first-degree assault with the bond of $50,000.
If convicted, first-degree kidnapping charges carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
First-degree assault charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
