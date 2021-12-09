The Marshall County Legislative Delegation recently provided funding to Family Services of North Alabama.
This funding will be used to assist with purchasing a special camera needed to assist in sexual assault cases. Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners will be able to utilize this camera and the data received to document evidence. This system is less invasive to the victim without having to send victims to a larger city for examination and evidence processing.
“Victims of sexual assault have been through a lot already. Having equipment to help as the evidence is gathered in a local setting gives them an level of comfort as they can be in the community they call home. Marshall and DeKalb Counties saw and estimated 600 children who were sexually abused in the 2019-2020 year. We hope having these services available to prosecute those hurting our children will reduce the number of victims in the future,” said Representative Kerry Rich
Douglas Elementary School
Sen. Clay Scofield and Rep. David Standridge recently provided support for needed books at Douglas Elementary in their Brilliant Minds Bloom From Books program. Several fifth grade classrooms at Douglas Elementary were in need of updated reading material to connect fifth grade reading, writing, science, math and history standards. These will assist in advancing students into the 21st century learning with STEM and grade-level literature.
