Alabama is the No. 46 growth state in America, according to 2021 transactional data compiled for the annual U-Haul Growth Index.
People coming to Alabama in one-way U-Haul trucks increased 17% year-over-year, while departures increased more than 20% from 2020 as overall moving traffic surged.
Arriving customers accounted for 49.6% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Alabama during 2021 to rank it 46th for netting do-it-yourself movers. Alabama fell 24 spots from its No. 22 ranking on the U-Haul Growth Index in 2020.
Growth states are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from well over 2 million one-way U-Haul truck customer transactions that occur annually.
U-Haul customers made Texas the No. 1 growth state of 2021, followed by Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and Arizona. It is the second year in a row that the same three states comprised the top three, with Tennessee taking top honors in 2020. Texas is the leading growth state for the fourth time in the last six years, and has never been lower than No. 2 in that span.
California ranks 50th and Illinois 49th for the second consecutive year, indicating those states saw the largest net losses of one-way U-Haul trucks.
Alabama’s top growth cities are the Auburn-Opelika market, Foley and Huntsville.
Other notable net-gain cities include Troy, Fairhope, Madison, Pelham, Enterprise, Athens, Hoover, Gadsden, Prattville, Albertville, Northport, Chelsea, Anniston and Homewood.
While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well states are both attracting and maintaining residents.
