Sherry Owens Bryant is my “chosen” sister and fellow church member. When we learned that Marjorie Davis had gone home to be with the Lord, Sherry posted this comment on Facebook: “We have lost another one of Liberty’s icons.”
Surrounded by her loving and devoted family, Marjorie passed away at her earthly home in the Oak Hill community Feb. 26, one day after celebrating 69 years — yes, 69 years — of marriage to her best friend, Arthur Estes Davis.
Marjorie’s nickname for Art was “Dave,” and what a wonderful life they built and enjoyed together, including 20 years serving our country while Art was in the Air Force. They moved from Mississippi to DeKalb County after Art’s retirement in 1972, and I’m glad they never left Sand Mountain again.
I’m thankful for Marjorie’s years of faithful service to Liberty Baptist Church, and for the difference she made in my life. Marjorie was like another mother to me and many others. You knew she loved you, she cared about you and she prayed for you. What more could you ask?
I’m seeing Marjorie’s smile and hearing her laughter as I write this. She possessed the best dry sense of humor and was an exceptional judge of character.
Two verses in Proverbs 31 remind me of Marjorie. Verse 28 reads, “Her children arise up, and call her blessed: her husband also, and he praiseth her.” And then there’s verse 30, “Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised.”
Praise God for the life and legacy of his child, Marjorie Davis. Our loss is Heaven’s gain.
What a run by the Wildcats
The 2021-22 Guntersville varsity girls basketball team is on the verge of accomplishing what no other team in the program’s history has, and that’s capture a state championship.
Guntersville, which has won 17 consecutive games, faces Lee-Huntsville in the Class 5A State Tournament finals Saturday at 9 a.m. in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.
Olivia Vandergriff, Tazi Harris and Ivey Marsh propelled GHS to a 68-60 triumph over Charles Henderson of Troy in Thursday afternoon’s semifinals. Vandergriff has been on fire, including outscoring two of the Wildcats’ opponents by herself during their fantastic postseason run.
Kenny Hill has done a phenomenal job with GHS in his two seasons as head coach, turning around a program that won four games the year before he arrived. One of his assistant coaches is Butch Looney, a Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame inductee and a Wildcat football and basketball legend.
Butch has talked to me about how much he enjoys working with the girls, and I’m thrilled he’ll get a ring too if the Wildcats take care of business Saturday against Lee.
Guntersville is making its first appearance in the finals since suffering a 68-40 loss to Deshler in the 2003 Class 4A State Tournament title game.
Jimmy Embry was the Wildcats’ head coach 19 years ago, and team members were Keri Havis, Jessica Cahill, Shaquada Banks, Patty Meigs, Betsy Beam, Lauren Bice, Jeselyn Benefield, Sarah Worth, Elizabeth Martin and Jessie Strange.
