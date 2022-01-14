The Geraldine Town Council is officially back to full capacity after its newest member was sworn in during a regular meeting Monday night.
Mayor Chuck Ables administered the oath of office to new councilmember Mark Hale who has been appointed to fill the vacant position left when former councilman Scott Tarant retired.
In other business, the council
• Heard from Nita Stevens and Lorie Holder from Times-Journal about an opportunity for the town to purchase ad space in an upcoming special section.
• Approved the minutes from Jan. 4, 2022, Work Session
• Approved the minutes from Dec.13, 2021, Council Meeting
• Adopted Ordinance 2022-01-10 on second reading, which gives the town’s eight full-time employees a one-time pay increase of $1,500. The money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act funds, Ables said.
• Discussed planning a community event this summer at the Geraldine Town Park.
• Discussed the mayor’s recent meeting with State Rep. Ginny Shaver in which they talked about how redistricting will be affected following the November 2022 general election.
• Approved roadside repair on Salem Cut Off Road.
• Paid bills totaling $25,103.69.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.