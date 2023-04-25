CROSSVILLE — A rivalry more than a century old on the gridiron moves to the soccer pitch.
Crossville and Geraldine have competed in the Battle of Skirum Creek in basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, and, most notably, football since both schools have fielded respective teams. This tradition continued Friday night, April 21 as Geraldine fielded their first-ever soccer teams this season.
After Geraldine had to cancel their end of the home-and-home meeting to reschedule an area game, the rivals’ only competition this season took place at Crossville Memorial Stadium for the Lions’ senior night. Crossville Memorial traded in its yard lines, pylons, and field goal posts for a center circle, corner flags, and goals.
The varsity girls began the evening and opened the series. The Lions scored first on a penalty kick by senior Esperanza Garcia. The Lions never relinquished that lead.
Geraldine increased their deficit with an own goal before pulling back to within one late in the first half. As Geraldine fought to level the score, Crossville’s Eve Juan netted a critical and game-sealing goal for the Lions.
Crossville’s girls defeated Geraldine 3-1 in a physical battle of possession.
The boys match was just as much, if not more physical than the girls match. The night left no question as to whether the Battle of Skirum Creek was truly still a rivalry.
Crossville senior Andres Nava opened the scoring early to again give the Lions a lead they would never lose.
Omar Gomez extended the lead to 2-0 with 10 minutes remaining in the first half before the Bulldogs found the scoresheet with five minutes remaining in the half.
The second half saw many Crossville opportunities, but it wasn’t until senior Martin Negrete netted a penalty kick — where he has been perfect for two seasons — that the Lions found a third goal.
Shortly after Negrete’s goal, lightning delayed the game and inclement weather threatened to extinguish what would be an exciting finish to the beginning of a new generation of an old rivalry.
Fortunately, the weather held off long enough to resume play and finish the game.
Shortly after resuming play, Josue Hernandez tacked on another goal for Crossville, making it 4-1. Geraldine converted a penalty late in the game to shrink the deficit to two, but the goal proved inconsequential as the first meeting between the Lions and Bulldogs on the soccer pitch ended in a 4-2 victory for the Lions.
A rivalry that Crossville leads 57-41-3 on the gridiron now sees Crossville claim a 2-0 series lead on the pitch. A series that will likely last 101 years and more like its football counterpart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.