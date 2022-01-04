Phillip and Charlotte Dooley are the owners of Frothy Dog Coffee Company. Their first coffee shop opened in Geraldine in the summer of 2018 and just this week they opened a second location in Rainsville. The name is fitting since Geraldine is home to the Bulldogs, however, there are several reasons why the Dooley’s chose this name for their business. “It’s a catchy name that just sticks in your head,” said Phillip. “Plus, we are all about water sports and frothy dog is a surfing term.”
While the Geraldine shop has both indoor seating and a drive-thru, the Rainsville location is strictly a drive-thru at this time. Plans are in place to add-on some outdoor seating, perhaps as early as spring. Phillip said he wants to extend the front deck and add some shade sails for customers who want to hangout. “We are doing a soft opening right now,” said Charlotte. “We hope to eventually have a grand opening, but right now are learning what customers in this area are interested in and our hours and menu will reflect that more and more in the months to come.” The Dooley’s said they are looking to hire more help and encourage high school and college students to apply.
The menu offers Espresso, Frappe`, Smoothies, Red Bull infused flavored iced drinks, various teas, and hot chocolate. Kids menu options consist of juice boxes, root beer, cream soda, and milk. Coffee flavors include flavored Latte, white or dark mocha, caramel macchiato, bourbon butter pecan, and more. The Red Bull infused drink list offers more than a dozen recipes of fruity flavors. Tea offerings of chai tea and loose-leaf tea are also on the menu. Customized drinks are suggested to those who like to get creative.
A breakfast menu of both Southern favorites and continental choices are offered. Frothy Dog Coffee Co. is selling some of their own breakfast creations and also items from Main Street Deli in Fyffe. The shop takes all major credit cards and utilizes Apple Pay and Odeko App ordering.
The business is veteran owned and the Dooley’s hope to have future fundraisers for charities close to their hearts which include Second Chance Animal Shelters and motorcycle rides in honor of disabled veterans.
The custom built “tiny house” is located on Alabama Highway 35 next door to 50 Taters. Physical address is 812 Alabama Hwy 35. Current hours are Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday – Friday 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information call the Geraldine location at 256-659-2219.
