Birmingham — Friday, the Tim James Governor Campaign announced their Faith and Family Values Advisory Committee. 

“God, country, family, freedom—these are our bedrock principles, and they are at the center of our movement,” said candidate Tim James. “The members of this advisory committee are committed to God’s Word and are examples of godly leadership in their communities. Now, more than ever, we need strong men and women of faith providing input on public policy to preserve the values that have made our state and nation great.”

Rev. Dr. John Killian, Chairman of the Coalition states, “We are in a war for liberty, for cultural sanity and for religious freedom. The Alabama State Motto is Audemus Jura Nostra Defendere or ‘We dare defend our rights’ and the current war on our liberties demands that we rise to defend our rights. In the 2022 election, we must send forth warriors who will rise to the occasion and defend our state, fight for our liberties and war for our values. Tim James is battle-tested, filled with conviction and motivated by his Christian faith. Alabama needs Tim James as our Governor ‘for such a time as this.’ (Esther 4:14)”

The campaign will continue to add to this team, but initial members of the state Faith and Family Values Advisory Committee are as follows:

Rev. Tim Smith, Crossville

Rev. Dr. Keith Adams, Fultondale

Rev. Dr. Terry B. Batton, Barbour County

Rev. Greg Beasley, Tuscumbia

Rev. Tom Caradine, Birmingham

Rev. Rick Cargile, Fayette

Rev. Robert Cobb, Gordo

Rev. Scott Dawson, Birmingham

Rev. C. Dwight Everett, Scottsboro

Rev. Dr. C.O. Grinstead, Oxford

Rev. Ray Hallman, Tuscaloosa

Rev. Fritz P. Harter, Hueytown

Rev. David Haynes, Jacksonville

Rev. Louis Johnson, Troy

Rev. Donald Jones, Jemison

Rev. Dr. John Killian, Fayette

Dr. J. Chris Lamb, Birmingham

Rev. Maurice McCaney, Florence

Rev. Adrian Nottonson, Fayette

Rev. Austin Olive, Fayette

Rev. Dr. Michael Rouse, Birmingham

Rev. Robert D. Smith, Moulton

Rev. Bill Sullivan, Fayette

Dr. Tim Thompson, Auburn

Rev. Randal Trimm, Berry

Rev. David Webb, Jackson

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.