Birmingham — Friday, the Tim James Governor Campaign announced their Faith and Family Values Advisory Committee.
“God, country, family, freedom—these are our bedrock principles, and they are at the center of our movement,” said candidate Tim James. “The members of this advisory committee are committed to God’s Word and are examples of godly leadership in their communities. Now, more than ever, we need strong men and women of faith providing input on public policy to preserve the values that have made our state and nation great.”
Rev. Dr. John Killian, Chairman of the Coalition states, “We are in a war for liberty, for cultural sanity and for religious freedom. The Alabama State Motto is Audemus Jura Nostra Defendere or ‘We dare defend our rights’ and the current war on our liberties demands that we rise to defend our rights. In the 2022 election, we must send forth warriors who will rise to the occasion and defend our state, fight for our liberties and war for our values. Tim James is battle-tested, filled with conviction and motivated by his Christian faith. Alabama needs Tim James as our Governor ‘for such a time as this.’ (Esther 4:14)”
The campaign will continue to add to this team, but initial members of the state Faith and Family Values Advisory Committee are as follows:
Rev. Tim Smith, Crossville
Rev. Dr. Keith Adams, Fultondale
Rev. Dr. Terry B. Batton, Barbour County
Rev. Greg Beasley, Tuscumbia
Rev. Tom Caradine, Birmingham
Rev. Rick Cargile, Fayette
Rev. Robert Cobb, Gordo
Rev. Scott Dawson, Birmingham
Rev. C. Dwight Everett, Scottsboro
Rev. Dr. C.O. Grinstead, Oxford
Rev. Ray Hallman, Tuscaloosa
Rev. Fritz P. Harter, Hueytown
Rev. David Haynes, Jacksonville
Rev. Louis Johnson, Troy
Rev. Donald Jones, Jemison
Rev. Dr. John Killian, Fayette
Dr. J. Chris Lamb, Birmingham
Rev. Maurice McCaney, Florence
Rev. Adrian Nottonson, Fayette
Rev. Austin Olive, Fayette
Rev. Dr. Michael Rouse, Birmingham
Rev. Robert D. Smith, Moulton
Rev. Bill Sullivan, Fayette
Dr. Tim Thompson, Auburn
Rev. Randal Trimm, Berry
Rev. David Webb, Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.