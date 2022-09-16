BOAZ, Ala. — City schools officials are seeking public input as they prepare to “chart a new course” with an updated 5-year strategic plan.
Boaz City Schools Superintendent Todd Haynie said the district’s last strategic plan was created in 2017 under a previous administration.
“We felt like with all that has happened over the last few years that it was important for us to ‘chart a new course’ or at least make some adjustments based on all that we have learned,” he said.
In late spring, the district partnered with E3 Consulting to assist with the facilitation and construction of a new plan, Haynie said. Haynie and other school officials began meeting with representatives from stakeholders, including students, teachers, non-certified staff, administration, parents, community and business leaders in May, he said.
“These groups were tasked with giving their personal perceptions on the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that exist within our district,” Haynie said. “From there we constructed a Boaz City Schools Strategic Planning Committee made up of representatives from the various stakeholder groups to analyze the accumulated perception data along with other sources of data available within the district. This group has met multiple times and has successfully constructed an updated vision and mission statement, as well as belief/values statements and district goals.”
As currently written, the plan outlines four specific goals for Boaz City Schools over the next five years:
1. “Establish and communicate an organizational purpose and direction that serve as daily compass in our efforts to provide students with an exceptional educational experience.”
2. “Operate with effective governance and leadership practices, procedures, and policies characterized by being ethical, efficient, and equitable, while promoting high levels of student achievement and school effectiveness.”
3. “Establish and maintain a positive, effective learning environment characterized by quality curriculum, instruction, and assessment practices which promote high levels of student academic growth and achievement.”
4. “Provide quality resources to ensure the needs of our students and staff are met in a manner which ultimately promotes high levels of student success.”
5. “Foster excellence through strong commitments that honor continuous improvement, effective support systems, stakeholder engagement, quality communications, equity and diversity.”
After months of hard work, Haynie said a draft of the plan is ready for the public’s opinion.
District officials announced Wednesday the plan was available for review online at www.boazk12.org/domain/843, and input could be provided via a short, online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/NVLTBQG. Within the survey, participants are asked to rate “how satisfied they are” with the district’s proposed Guiding Principles, Strategic Goals, 40+ Strategies, and the strategic plan overall. In addition, participants are asked to detail any recommendations, concerns or comments about each section.
Haynie said the purpose of the presenting the draft to the public and instituting a survey was to “ensure we have as many voices heard as possible.”
“We have a few more scheduled meetings to allow for any new additions or subtractions as needed before the document is finalized,” he said. “Once the document is completed and the committee feels good about its contents, it will then be recommended for board approval.
Haynie said he was proud of the work of the strategic plan committee and commended them for their efforts.
“I cannot say enough about the tireless work of our people on this important project,” Haynie added.
Questions about the plan and survey should be directed to the district’s central office at 256-593-8180.
