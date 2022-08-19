The Sardis City Council met in regular session Monday evening where it made the following decisions:
• Approved the Rebuild Alabama fiscal year 2023 Transportation Plan. The plan states the Town expects revenues to be close to the same as the 2022 fiscal year, which amount to approximately $22,736 as of this month. The funds will be used for road repairs such as filling in potholes, resurfacing and reconstruction as needed. Any funds not used will be rolled over into the next fiscal year.
• Discussed progress on cleaning up the burned-out Budget Inn Motel site on U.S. Highway 431. Mayor Russell Amos said the owner plans to begin demolishing the structure within two weeks with the end goal of erecting a metal building in its place.
• Discussed upgrading the police department’s bodycams.
• Approved the AEMA Division F Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan Resolution.
• Surplussed a 2011 Ford F150 truck, as is, for $11,000.
• Approved annexing into the city limits property located at 1866 Happy Hill Cutoff Road owned by Kyle and Lacy Bennett, per the Planning Commission’s recommendation.
• Approved paying $60 per home football game to two off duty officers to work security at Sardis High School as needed by the SRO.
• Approved upgrade to the five ball fields at the town park for an approximate cost of $50,000, not to exceed $60,000.
• Went into executive session to discuss pending litigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.