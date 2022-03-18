It was an honor to attend and compete at the Alabama FCCLA State Leadership Conference in Montgomery this week. Our STAR event participants are led and mentored by our wonderful FCCLA adviser, Emily Gilliland. Douglas High School FCCLA STAR Event participants were Trinity Dowdey, Natalie Morgan, Austin Hook, Alexa Miller, Brooklyn Austin, Bell Horton, Yesenia Rodriguez, and Candy Alonzo.
Trinity is a senior and competed in career investigation and placed 2nd in the state and received a bid to nationals. Natalie Morgan is a senior and Austin Hook is a junior. Both competed in event management and placed first in the state, receiving a bid to Nationals. Alexa Miller is a junior and competed in “Say Yes” to FCS education.
She placed 1st in the state and received a bid to nationals. Brooklyn Austin is a junior and competed in fashion design and placed 2nd in the state. She also received a bid to nationals. Bell Horton is a junior and competed in teach and train and placed 3rd in the state. Candy Alonzo and Yesenia Rodriguez are freshmen and competed in level 2 event management.
Both placed 2nd in the state and received a bid to nationals. DHS FCCLA also was recognized as the FCCLA week winner for Monday. This was a huge accomplishment for our chapter and we can’t wait to represent Douglas High School and Alabama FCCLA at nationals in sunny San Diego, California.
