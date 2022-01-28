Frigid temperatures have been forecasted for late Friday night into Saturday morning across northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.
A bitterly cold airmass is expected to spread across the region in the wake of a cold front this afternoon.
The combination of temperatures in the 10-20 degree range and north-northwest winds, with gusts up to 25 mph will drop wind chill values in the single digits to around zero degrees in the highest elevations of southern middle Tennessee and northeastern Alabama by early Saturday morning.
The Marshall County EMA in partnership with the Cities of Albertville and Arab and “Room In the Inn” in Guntersville will have available to those who need a warm place to go Friday night and into Saturday Morning. The temperatures and wind chill factors are such that warming centers will be made available for those who have a need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.